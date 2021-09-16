The Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., late Saturday July 13, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police say fatal daylight shooting in downtown hotel parkade was targeted

Police statement does not say if the city’s 13th homicide of the year is linked to gangs

A man has been shot and killed in what Vancouver police say was a targeted attack.

It happened at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parkade of the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel on Vancouver’s inner harbour.

A witness found the man unresponsive in the parkade and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Const. Tania Visintin calls the daylight shooting “brazen,” but a police statement does not say if the city’s thirteenth homicide of the year is linked to gangs, or if the public remains at risk.

Visintin says people should be “vigilant” while officers search for the person responsible.

She says the investigation remains active and ongoing.

—The Canadian Press

crime

Previous story
Three more COVID-19 deaths in Red Deer
Next story
Alberta to bring in COVID-19 passport, declares health emergency

Just Posted

Onsy Tawarous

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said hospitals have never been under greater strain, as the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hits the province hard. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Red Deer nears 600 active cases of COVID-19

Carl Kalram
Carl Kalveram running for council

Jackie Swainson
Former school board trustee aspiring to be re-elected