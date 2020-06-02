Vandals cause more than $5,000 of damage to Sylvan Lake businesses

Sylvan Lake RCMP are searching for three male suspects in connection to six cases of vandalism

Sylvan Lake RCMP are searching three people believed to be involved in a vandalism spree, causing more than $5,000 in damages.

Three young men, believed to be in their late teens, are suspected in six different cases of vandalism to businesses and private property.

In the early hours on May 29, three male suspects broke windows and damaged other property.

“This senseless crime spree has affected businesses and citizens of our community during already difficult times. There is a significant cost associated to make crucial repairs” Staff Sergeant Jeff McBeth said in a press release.

The three either kicked or threw rocks through windows beginning at the Sylvan Lake Community Centre, then the Lighthouse Fellowship Church, the Dairy Queen, the strip mall on 50 Avenue, the Sylvan Lake Library, a parked truck, a restaurant on Lakeshore Drive, and on to other businesses.

RCMP say the accumulative damage is more than $5,000.

“The RCMP are committed to reducing crime in our communities and we will work tirelessly on identifying and locating the culprits responsible for the significant careless damage,” McBeth said.

The suspects are described as:

– Male (late teens)

– All wearing ball caps

– 1 wearing a Zoo York hoodie, one wearing dark clothing, one wearing light clothing, one wearing blue jeans

– All slim

– smoking cigarettes

RCMP say the suspects moved on foot, and have no information regarding a vehicle in association to the vandalism.

Any information about the three young men or the acts of vandalism should be reported to the Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-858-7200.