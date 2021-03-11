The Burger Baron in Maskwacis after a vehicle crashed into it March 10, 2021. (Facebook photo)

Vehicle crashes into the front of Burger Baron in Maskwacis

RCMP have laid charges for impaired driving

  • Mar. 11, 2021 3:15 p.m.
  • News

By Chevi Rabbit

For Ponoka news

On Wednesday, March 10, 2021 an alleged impaired driver crashed into the front wall of the Maskwacis Burger Baron.

Terry Abilmona, manager and owner of Maskwacis Burger Baron confirms that a vehicle crashed into the front of his establishment.

“The occupants of the car were coming in to order some food when he accidentally pushed the gas pedal instead of the brake,” said Abilmona.

“The entire front part of the wall is damaged and we are waiting for insurance adjusters to come in and do an estimate on it.”

Abilmona says he has been in business in Maskwacis for 26 years.

“We are hoping to reopen our store this Friday (March 12),” he said.

The two customers in the store at the time were uninjured but shook up by the incident.

“At around 7 p.m. March 10, 2021, we responded to a incident at Burger Baron. There is no injuries reported but the driver of the vehicle was charged with impaired driving,” said Sgt. Matt Wahttam with the Maskwacis RCMP.

Vehicle crashes into the front of Burger Baron in Maskwacis

RCMP have laid charges for impaired driving
