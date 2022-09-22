Sylvan Lake’s new vehicle for hire bylaw receiving some revisions with regard to safety. (File photo)

Sylvan Lake’s new vehicle for hire bylaw receiving some revisions with regard to safety. (File photo)

Vehicle for hire bylaw getting revisions

The new vehicle for hire bylaw was given second reading during the Sept. 12 town council meeting, but not a third reading. First reading was given during the July 25 council meeting.

Sylvan Lake Mayor Megan Hanson said that between the first and second readings of the bylaw, the town received concerns from residents about the lack of safety measures in the current bylaw as it pertains to cab services that aren’t regulated by the province.

Companies such as Lyft and Uber are provincially regulated and safety checks are done of the vehicle and the driver at the provincial level.

For those companies that don’t fall under provincial regulation, Hanson said administration will be revising the bylaw so the town will require a driver’s license, criminal record check and a mechanical check for anyone wishing to start a vehicle for hire business in town.

“It’s still a pretty straightforward application and substantially more streamlined,” Hanson explained. “From time we get the application, applicants should get a response within two weeks. It’s not a long wait.”

Third reading of the bylaw should come back before town council at the Oct. 11 meeting.

