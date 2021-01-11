Vehicle in ditch: Police in central Alberta seize drugs and stolen property

A Sylvan Lake man has been charged with multiple offences in connection to the vehicle discovery

A robbery and discovery of a vehicle in a ditch led to the arrest of a Sylvan Lake man by Innisfail RCMP.

Lee Michael Falsetta, 34, faces charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, break and enter, theft under $5,000 and possession of proceeds of crime.

On Wednesday morning, RCMP was investigating a break and enter at a local business in Innisfail.

While investigating the complaint, police were alerted to a vehicle in a ditch in rural Red Deer County. At the scene, RCMP determined the driver was wanted on outstanding warrants and during a subsequent search, RCMP seized drugs and paraphernalia suspected to be related to drug trafficking.

Police also located and seized property that was determined as stolen during the earlier break and enter. RCMP found that the suspect’s ability to operate a vehicle was impaired by drugs.

Falsetta will appear in Red Deer provincial court on Feb. 2, 2021.