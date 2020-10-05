Vehicle stolen from Sylvan Lake found in Ponoka, two arrested

Ponoka RCMP arrested the suspects less than two hours after the vehicle was reported missing

RCMP are searching for a suspected after locating a vehicle originally stolen from Sylvan Lake.

Two males are now facing multiple multiple charges, while the third suspect is unknown, after Ponoka RCMP located a stolen vehicle at a Pnoka gas station on Oct. 1.

Kenton James Wood (27) of Ponoka and Peter George Walker (35) of Innisfail have been jointly charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the publi and possession of break-in instruments.

Additionally, Wood has also been charged with resisiting arrest, two counts of failing to comply with conditions, driving while unathorized, and uninsured motor vehicle.

Walker also had additional charges laid against him.

Ponoka RCMP located vehicle parked at a gas station around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 1.

The vehicle had been stolen out of Sylvan Lake less than two hours before, RCMP say.

When the occupants were told they were under arrest, two passengers fled the scene and were pursued by an officer on foot.

The driver attempted to start the vehicle with a screwdriver, and resisted arrested by was taken into custody.

An RCMP service dog was used to locate one of the males, who matched security camera footage, and was taken into custody.

A third unknown male has not been identified or located at this time.

A search of the vehicle yielded a prohibited baton and break-in instruments.

Following judicial hearings, both Wood and Walker were remanded into custody and are scheduled to attend Ponoka Provincial Court on Oct. 16, 2020.

Ponoka RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the third male. Contact the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Ponoka RCMP