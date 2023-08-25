Vermilion RCMP warns Albertans of credit card scam making rounds

This Aug. 11, 2019 file photo shows Visa credit cards in New Orleans. The Vermilion RCMP is warning of a new credit card scam making the rounds. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

The Vermilion RCMP is warning Albertans of an uptick in credit card scam telephone calls.

According to a media release issued by the detachment on Aug. 24, “multiple reports” have come in from area residents of unsolicited telephone calls warning of potential issues with their Visa cards.

Upon answering the telephone, a pre-recorded message comes on stating that an “unusual activity detected on (their) Visa account” had been identified for a purchase from an online retailer for around $1,000.

After the initial recording, some ask callers to “select one” to speak with a customer service representative while other calls just drop without anything further happening.

According to the release, many scammers have begun using phones, texts, or emails as a way to gather personal information.

The RCMP has several recommendations for residents to keep from falling victim to these types of scams.

One, don’t answer phone calls from international numbers or area codes you don’t recognize or don’t normally receive calls from.

Two, if receiving a call about unusual activity on your account and unsure about the authenticity of it, hang up and call the customer service number listed on their website or the back of the applicable credit card.

Three, don’t click links in texts or emails from email addresses you don’t recognize or which were unsolicited.

Fourth, if all else fails, visit your local bank branch in person to discuss your banking issues.

For those who have fallen victim to a scam, report it online to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre is also a great reference for all the different scams making their way around the country.

Alberta RCMP officers encourage residents to report criminal or suspicious activity to their local detachment or police service. Local detachments can be located with the RCMP’s new mobile app, available on Android and Apple devices.

The new app can also be used to report non-emergency crimes.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, contact Alberta Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or via the P3 Tips app, also available on Apple and Android devices.

