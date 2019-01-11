Google

Victims sought after suspected voyeur arrested at UBC

The unnamed man was arrested for obstruction and later released

RCMP at the University of British Columbia want to speak to any other possible victims following an alleged incident of voyeurism and the arrest of a suspect.

A police news release says officers at the Point Grey campus were called on Jan. 3.

READ MORE: Former UBC prof files defamation suit over sexual assault allegations

It says the victim reported a cellphone in a distinctive black case with a cubed and striped pattern had been placed over the top of a stall in a public women’s washroom just before 10 p.m.

RCMP say when officers arrived they detained a possible suspect.

The unnamed man was arrested for obstruction and later released.

READ MORE: Students frustrated by UBCO response to harassment allegations

Police say the case is ”active and ongoing,” and anyone who may have had a similar experience is urged to call the RCMP’s Point Grey detachment.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Suspicious fire at Merritt church considered possible hate crime
Next story
UPDATED: Former MLA Don MacIntyre pleads guilty to sexual interference

Just Posted

UPDATED: Former MLA Don MacIntyre pleads guilty to sexual interference

MacIntyre appeared in the Red Deer Provincial Court House on Jan. 11

Telephone town halls scheduled for Bighorn Country consultation

The telephone town halls are scheduled for Jan. 15, 16 and 24.

Bighorn Country proposal sparks debate among Albertans

MLA Jason Nixon is speaking out against lack of public consultation in regard to the proposal

Bentley area horse trainer recovering from serious accident

GoFundMe page started

Long-time Sylvan Lake pastor passes the baton

Rev. Kevin Haugan passed the baton onto the next lead pastor at the Alliance Church, Tim Bergmann

Fashion Fridays: Beach vacation basics

Kim XO, lets you know how to look good and stay comfy during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Victims sought after suspected voyeur arrested at UBC

The unnamed man was arrested for obstruction and later released

Suspicious fire at Merritt church considered possible hate crime

Arson probed in loss of Murray Church, fire at second Merritt chruch

Trudeau says Canada has granted asylum to Saudi woman in Bangkok

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was stopped at a Bangkok airport last Saturday by Thai immigration police

Where’s Waldo? Explore this super high-resolution photo of Shanghai

Chinese company creates 360-degree panoramic photos that you can zoom in for kilometres

Director at the Chinese tech giant Huawei arrested in Poland

Huawei exec, Polish security expert spied for China

Supreme Court rules restrictions on expat voting unconstitutional

The country’s top court said the restriction could not be justified

Norway tycoon goes public with wife’s kidnapping

Tom Hagen wife was abducted from the couple’s home on Halloween

Rare bronze penny sells for more than $200K at auction

Heritage Auctions says more than 30 people bid on the rare coin

Most Read