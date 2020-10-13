Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam speaks during a press conference during the COVID pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Canada’s chief public health officer says trick-or-treating should be possible this Halloween as long as little goblins take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

COVID-19 won’t spook away trick-or-treating if safety rules followed: health officers

Dr. Theresa Tam cautions, however, that parents should listen to local public health authorities

Canada’s chief public health officer says trick-or-treating should be possible this Halloween as long as little goblins take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Theresa Tam cautions, however, that parents should listen to local public health authorities for advice on their particular communities.

Tam says outdoor trick-or-treating can be safe when people respect physical distancing, wear masks, use hand-sanitizer and ensure treats are prepackaged.

She notes a cloth mask can even be incorporated into some costumes.

“So there are ways to actually manage this, outdoors in particular,” Tam told a news briefing Tuesday.

“I think that’s some of the safest way of doing trick or treating.”

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo said Halloween celebrations will vary across the country.

But he pointed to the way people creatively adapted to safely enjoy Thanksgiving as an example to follow.

“I think Canadians are resilient, they can adapt,” Njoo said. “It’s possible to give and receive candy safely.”

Tam offered ideas such as using a hockey stick to hand out treats or having a pool noodle handy to remind people to stay two metres apart.

Health officials also plan to put safety tips on a federal website before Oct. 31.

The advice comes amid a second wave of COVID-19 across the country that is causing fear and uncertainty.

Tam acknowledged the challenges Canadian face as communities reopen businesses and services, only to roll them back when outbreaks occur.

The goal is to fine-tune the balance to allow for a sustained rhythm and more predictability for the public, she said..

“I think the bottom line is, nobody has that precise playbook.”

The balance will be different in individual communities across the country, she added.

“People are giving it a really good try but it’s not going to be easy, and we need everyone to collaborate on that front.”

READ MORE: B.C. CDC releases Halloween tips for COVID-safe fall celebrations

READ MORE: Top 10 timely Halloween costumes: From Baby Yoda to Black Panther to ‘2020 Dumpster Fire’

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusHalloween

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PM blasts Tories for push to keep WE probe alive, says government focused on COVID-19
Next story
Canada joins U.S.-led Artemis Accords to send human explorers back to Moon and beyond

Just Posted

Individuals can get their COVID-19 test results back by text message or automated phone call, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Thursday. photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
COVID-19: Sharp increase in active cases in central zone Tuesday

The numbers are from the long weekend

Sylvan Lake residents wake up to crime spree on Thanksgiving weekend

Vehicles were broken into in various neighbourhoods around town

Lacombe family ‘feeling the love’ with furnace and air conditioner donation

Kles-Air donated their time to a family in need by installing a furnace and air conditioner

‘Don’t RIP Through Construction Zones’ says government, ARHCA and local construction company

The Alberta Government is partnering with ARHCA to promote safe safe driving in construction zones

Alberta RCMP is working to keep roads safe this Thanksgiving through #OperationImpact2020

Operation Impact’s theme this year is Safety Doesn’t Happen by Accident

Remembrance Day planners scrambling as COVID-19 upends traditional ceremonies

Legion branches are scrambling to plan stripped-down versions of the annual sombre ceremonies

COVID-19 won’t spook away trick-or-treating if safety rules followed: health officers

Dr. Theresa Tam cautions, however, that parents should listen to local public health authorities

‘I’d be better off going after a bank’: Pot companies beef up security for Croptober

For many licensed producers, it’s their first outdoor harvest

Maskwacis schools closed this week for COVID-19 concerns

One week shut down of Maskwacis in response to recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases in Maskwacis.

A Canadian passport is displayed in Ottawa on July 23, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Immigration lottery opens for people hoping to bring grandparents, parents to Canada

Family reunification lottery was suspended and then reinstated

Alberta government to cut up to 11,000 health-care jobs

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says the move is to save about $600 million a year

Alberta town unveils statue of coach who died in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Darcy Haugan was one of 16 people who died after the Humboldt Broncos team’s bus and a semi collided

Canadians urged to keep COVID-era Thanksgiving gatherings small, virtual

With daily case counts continuing to rise in several provinces, some restrictions came into effect

Lightning among losers, Flames with winners in free agency

Calgary beat out the competition for Jacob Markstrom with a $36 million, six-year deal

Most Read