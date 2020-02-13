Karen Fung-Harris, a dentist and co-owner of two practices in Ottawa, is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Somer Taylor

VIDEO: Dentists worried about shortage of masks amid coronavirus outbreak

Feds: ‘There are a lot of people wearing masks who don’t need to wear masks’

The Ontario Ministry of Health says it’s working with manufacturers of medical masks to address shortage concerns expressed by dentists in light of the new coronavirus outbreak, according to a memo sent to the provincial regulator.

In the note sent to the Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario last week, the ministry said it’s aware some orders of personal protective equipment, which dentists need to wear during any routine dental procedure, are backlogged, but added it was “following up to make sure critical shortages are addressed.”

The ministry said Thursday in a statement that it is working with the health sector and has “developed systems to identify organizations who are having challenges getting the supplies they need, and have processes in place to ensure that providers are able care for their patients safely now and in the future.”

Fear surrounding a new type of coronavirus dubbed COVID-19 that’s rapidly spreading in China has prompted a rush from the public to stockpile the protective gear, despite advice from Canadian health authorities that they are not effective for healthy people.

“There are a lot of people wearing masks who don’t need to wear masks,” federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said in a press conference earlier this week, adding the government was tracking the situation.

“Canada does have a stockpile (of masks) for domestic use and we have enough supply as we understand the outbreak right now,” she said. “There are some rumblings around a supply chain shortage and we’re monitoring that very carefully.”

The Canadian Dental Association has contacted distributors of masks, gloves and other protective equipment because of concerns raised by dentists across the country, said Aaron Burry, its associate director of professional affairs.

He said suppliers are being “cautious” and “putting measures in place” to control the availability of these products and to prevent stockpiling.

“No one can predict where things may go but to our understanding the supply is sufficient for the next few months,” said Burry.

But he acknowledged he has heard about some supply problems and says he has been told that boxes of masks have been stolen from dental waiting rooms.

Karen Fung-Harris, a dentist and co-owner of two practices in Ottawa, said she has had to change suppliers and her costs have gone up.

“Our biggest worry as dentists is that we can’t practice without (masks)…and we know there is a shortage.”

Fung-Harris says that her usual supplier is out of masks and that although she can still buy small quantities from other suppliers, the price has jumped. She says she normally pays $7 to $9 for a box of 50 masks but because of the shortage she is now ordering different brands, in smaller quantities, from a variety of suppliers and is having to pay $16 to $18 per box.

READ MORE: Fear, boredom and adventure on cruise ship quarantined in Japan

At her offices, staff use between 75 to 125 masks a day, so the change in cost is not trivial, but her main concern is supply.

“We don’t know when we’re going to run out and not be able to stock them again,” she said.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CN shuts down eastern rail network, Via service due to anti-pipeline blockades

Just Posted

Alberta RCMP play cupid with #VehicleValentines

Twice a week valentines will be sent from the Alberta RCMP social media accounts

Sylvan Lake swimmer nabs Olympic Trial time

Matthew Gauthier, 20, reached a qualifying time in the 50 metre breast stroke earlier this month

Town of Sylvan Lake approves purchase of ammonia transfer system

The Ammonia Transfer System will help to prevent a situation like the one in Fernie, says Town staff

Part of 50th Street in Sylvan Lake closed due to accident

An accident involving a power pole will keep the street closed until around 10:30 p.m.

Sylvan Lake Wranglers come from behind to win final home game of the regular season

The Wranglers will now move on to the first round of playoffs in the HJHL

VIDEO: Dentists worried about shortage of masks amid coronavirus outbreak

Feds: ‘There are a lot of people wearing masks who don’t need to wear masks’

Fear, boredom and adventure on cruise ship quarantined in Japan

Still another week or more of quarantine on Diamond Princess due to coronavirus outbreak

CN shuts down eastern rail network, Via service due to anti-pipeline blockades

The company says that means stopping all transcontinental trains across its Canadian network

Ex-fire chief, hailed as hero in Fort McMurray wildfires, accused of harassment in earlier jobs

Allegations against Darby Allen have not been proven in court

Rail services continue to feel brunt of anti-pipeline protests across Canada

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their supporters have been protesting the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Alberta unloads crude-by-rail contracts signed under former NDP government

Former premier Rachel Notley planned to move up to 120,000 barrels a day under deals with CP, CN

Red Deer couple ‘happy and relaxed’ on quarantined cruise ship

Coronavirus halts pair’s plans to disembark on Feb. 4, after a 29-day cruise on Diamond Princess

‘Reaper of death:’ Fearsome new dinosaur species discovered in Alberta

Tyrannosaur not believed to have been a direct ancestor of T. rex, but its own evolutionary offshoot

League ruling keeping Stamps out of playoffs

Ponoka still out despite Rocky using suspended player in game

Most Read