Cari McGillivray posted head-turning video of two grizzly bears fighting, shot near Stewart, B.C., to social media on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Screenshot)

VIDEO: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Cari McGillivray posted the head-turning video, shot near Stewart, B.C., to social media

A few short minutes of two grizzly bears fighting in northern B.C. recently is surely a rare moment Cari McGillivray won’t soon forget.

Lucky for the rest of us she was able to capture a bit of it on her camera.

McGillivray posted the video of what she saw to Facebook on Friday, showing two bears growling at each other along Highway 37 near Stewart, B.C.

WATCH: Wild animals, crazy stunts: Here’s what went viral in B.C. for 2018

The bears can be seen wrestling across the roadway, standing on their hind legs several times.

Turns out, the woman wasn’t the only one watching the two bears duel it out.

“Don’t normally post on here but thought I’d share this incredibly rare and amazing moment with all you guys of these grizzlies fighting!,” McGillivray writes.

“Keep a sharp eye out for the little wolf that is observing them in the distance.”

The video, which appears to have been taken from inside a vehicle, had been viewed more than 87,000 times as of Saturday afternoon, with many mesmerized by the footage.

“Wow, truly a once in a lifetime experience! Amazing footage!,” wrote Tanner Moulton.

“It’s one of the most amazing scenes of nature I’ve seen. National Geographic stuff here,” wrote Leanne Willoughby.

Black Press Media has reached out to McGillivray for comment.

