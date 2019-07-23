Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky. (RCMP handout)

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

Two missing teens are now considered suspects in two homicides and one suspicious death in northern B.C this past week.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, both of Port Alberni were reported missing after their pickup truck was found on fire on Highway 37 south of Dease Lake on July 19.

On Tuesday, RCMP officially named McLeod and Schmegelsky suspects in the homicide of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese, two tourists who were found shot south of Liard Hot Springs on the Alaska Highway the morning of July 15, as well as another man found two kilometres from the missing teens’ truck.

Police have yet to identify the man but say he is around five-foot-nine, with a heavy build, beard and in his 50s or 60s.

Fowler and Deese’s bodies were found 500 kilometres away from the missing teens’ truck and camper.

WATCH: BC RCMP update on July 23, 2019

Police said the young men are considered to be armed and dangerous and have been spotted in northern Saskatchewan driving a grey 2011 Toyota Rav 4 that is believed to be stolen.

“If you spot Bryer or Kam consider them dangerous, do not approach, take no action and call immediately 911,” Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

“We believe they are continuing to travel although we don’t have a possible destination.”

B.C. RCMP said they have no evidence that the teens are linked to any other missing persons cases in B.C., and were unable to definitely confirm if there were any other cases Canada-wise linked to the teens.

Police say McLeod is about six-foot-four, about 169 lbs, with dark hair, facial hair and brown eyes.

Schmegelsky is described as six-foot-four, approximately 169 lbs with sandy hair.

Shoihet would not confirm how investigators linked together the double homicide and the suspicious death, but confirmed that in the past 24 hours, police have discovered that the teens are wanted as suspects in both.

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

VIDEO: Man found dead near Alberni teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Alberta ahead of average tornado count at 17 so far this year

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake replaces Jaws for even bigger shark at Jaws at the Lake Series

“The Meg” will play during this year’s event on Aug. 4 with a start time planned for 9 p.m.

Eckville area author gets publishing debut

Barbie Band-Aid by Lillian White is a collection of short stories about being an oil field medic

B.C. journalist named PPC candidate for Red Deer-Lacombe

Laura-Lynn Thompson is running against Blaine Calkins in the federal election this October

First Sylvan Lake pot shop to open Saturday

Valhalla Cannabis will open on July 27 at 10 a.m. after eight months in limbo

Washboard Union to kickoff Sylvan Lake’s bull riding weekend

The Town of Sylvan Lake recently announced the country band would play, Nov. 14. Tickets on sale now

VIDEO: Calgary, Flames agree to terms on new NHL arena

The proposed 19,000-seat facility would replace the Saddledome at an estimated cost of $550 million

Alberta ahead of average tornado count at 17 so far this year

The province’s average over the past 30 years has been 12 tornadoes per year

The Beaverton’s sharp satire thrives in polarized political climate

Canadian TV series’ third season to air Tuesday on CTV after “The Amazing Race Canada”

VIDEO: Bystander training gains traction as tool to prevent sexual harassment, violence

Julia Gartley was sexually assaulted after an event, and no one stepped in to help

Sexual assaults, extortion on the rise even as crime rates stay low: Stats Canada

Rates of police-reported sexual assault rose for the fourth year in a row

A year later, ceremony commemorates victims of the Danforth shooting

It’s the one-year anniversary of when a man opened fire along the bustling street before shooting and killing himself

Ottawa fights planned class action against RCMP for bullying, intimidation

The current case is more general, applying to employees, including men, who worked for the RCMP

Alberta judge denies B.C.’s bid to block ‘Turn Off the Taps’ bill

He said the proper venue for the disagreement is Federal Court

Buccaneers pillage Irish 36-0

Central Alberta bounces back after off week against Wolfpack

Most Read