VIDEO: Truckers stuck due to Highway 1 closure between Revelstoke and Golden

Truckers wait in roadside pull-outs for conditions to improve

Semi trucks put on chains and wait for road conditions to improve in Revelstoke. Highway 1 is closed near Golden until 8 p.m. for avalanche control. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed in both directions east and west of Golden on Thursday.

Avalanche control and multi-vehicle crashed shut the road west toward Revelstoke at Rogers Pass.

A high avalanche hazard closed it heading east, at the Highway 95 intersection, all the way to the Alberta border. A detour is not available, and the road was not set to reopen until 8 p.m. PT.

Highway 93, east of Radium warns of a travel advisory, from Radium Hot Springs to the Alberta border because of limited visibility and blowing snow. Travel on Highway 93 is not recommended.

Black Press Media spoke to truckers stuck in Revelstoke because of the weather.

There is currently a winter storm warning for B.C with up to 50 cm of snow expected on Rogers Pass by Friday morning. Further accumulations up to 30 cm are expected throughout southern B.C. on Thursday night.

Avalanche Canada issued an extreme avalanche alert for the south coast and Sea to Sky regions.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca