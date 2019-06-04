VIDEO: Trudeau accepts inquiry finding of genocide, but says focus must be on response

“Our focus is going to be … on the families, on the communities that have suffered such loss”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he accepts the finding that Canada’s treatment of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls amounts to genocide.

Debate has erupted over the definition of the term after the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls repeatedly used it in its final report released Monday.

But Trudeau says people are wrapped up in the use the powerful term, when the focus should be on how to put an end to the issues raised by the inquiry.

“Our focus is going to be, as it must be, on the families, on the communities that have suffered such loss.”

Trudeau says the tragedy of not treating cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women as a priority has to end.

“Our focus is on bringing together people to solve this challenge and that is what we will remain focused on.”

The impact on these families is indescribable, he says.

“We cannot pretend to be a country that cares about human rights, that has a positive impact on the world, if we do not end this situation once and for all,” Trudeau says.

The prime minister made the remarks after announcing a $1.4-billion annual investment to advance the health and rights of women around the world starting in 2023.

He was speaking at the Women Deliver 2019 conference in Vancouver on gender equality, telling the crowd the money makes Canada a global leader in funding sexual and reproductive health rights.

Amy Smart, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Couple charged after three kids in Alberta allegedly abducted

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake bantam Buccaneers take two huge wins at home

The bantam Buccs sit at a 8-1 record with three games left in regular season play

Sylvan Lake Directory donates to fine arts program

The delivery day fundraiser on June 1 was in support of the HJ Cody fine arts program

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake youth recognized at Youth Spark Awards

The awards, formerly Leaders of Tomorrow, recognized around 150 nominees May 31

Sylvan Lake RCMP make arrest in Amber Alert

The Amber Alert was issued early morning June 1 and cancelled less than three hours later

Sylvan Lake’s Lyndon Rush inducted into Alberta Sports Hall of Fame

The bobsleigh athlete was one of 13 to be inducted as part of the Class of 2019 on May 31

Hatred of women creeping into public debate, Trudeau tells equality conference

Women Deliver is a global advocate for gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of girls and women

Couple charged after three kids in Alberta allegedly abducted

A four-year-old girl, three-year-old boy and nine-month-old baby were taken from a home in Fox Creek

Search halted for Calgary man swept away in B.C.’s Peace River

Aaron Kingma had been fishing with friends by Hudson’s Hope when he was swept away by the current

Arrest made after high risk chase

Bashaw RCMP

Maskwacis man allegedly assaults person, steals vehicle, chased by police

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate disturbances, assault, theft of vehicle and pursuit

Train health-care providers to ditch racism as part of Canada’s cancer strategy: report

The new strategy for cancer control also prioritizes the needs of Indigenous Peoples

Senate finally poised to pass bill on sex assault training for judges

Ambrose blamed a ‘group of old boys’ in the Senate for setting up roadblocks to the bill

‘Now the real work begins:’ Families urge action after missing women inquiry report

Indigenous women and families across Canada watched as the inquiry’s final report was released

Northern Alberta residents start returning home after evacuation due to fires

The last recorded size of the Chuckegg Creek fire near High Level was about 2,800 square kilometres

Most Read