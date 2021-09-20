Vipers win pair to kickoff Heritage Junior B Hockey League season

The Red Deer Vipers opened the Heritage Junior B Hockey League season with a pair of wins.

Red Deer knocked off the Airdrie Techmation Thunder 5-2 on Friday and followed that with a 3-2 win on home ice over the Sylvan Lake Wranglers Saturday.

Red Deer went ahead 2-0 in the first, with goals from Mark Janes and Rylan Burns late in the frame. Marcus Laisnez opened up a 3-0 lead for the home side just under two minutes into the second.

Wranglers forward Payton Wright buried a pair goals in the second, including a power-play goal to get the visitors within one.

Vipers’ goalie Josh Hilts turned aside 26 shots for the victory, including all 12 he faced in the final period. Peyton Lobe made 27 saves in the loss.

Sylvan Lake was 1-1 on its opening weekend, picking up a 6-0 shutout over the Three Hills Thrashers on Sept. 17. Cameron Loomis-Labrosse stopped all 11 shots he faced in the win, while Foxx Doell had a four-point night with two goals and two assists. Wright also had a goal and two assists in the win and Ashlain Dufresne added a pair of goals.

The Rocky Mountain House Rams also grabbed a 6-0 win on the weekend. They knocked off the Ponoka Stampeders with Zaiden Hansen making 21 saves for the shutout. Silas Buijs and Cale Stecyk each buried a pair of goals, while Caleb Andrew and Josh Johnson also had tallies in the victory. Ponoka lost 2-1 to Airdrie Saturday, Connor MacLeod recording their lone goal.

The Stettler Lightning lost a pair of games to the Mountainview Colts to open the year and Three Hills also lost twice to open the year.

The Vipers travel to Stettler Friday to take on the Lightning, before hosting Airdrie on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Servus Arena.