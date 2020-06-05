Visitor pay parking returns to Sylvan Lake

Visitor pay parking areas in the downtown and lakeshore areas is once again in effect

The visitor pay parking program is once again in effect in Sylvan Lake.

The program was on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but as of June 5, parking in the downtown and lakeshore areas will require payment by visitors.

With the pay parking program up and running once again, the Town has reopened parking lots along the lakeshore.

Lakeshore parking lots were closed in an effort to keep tourist at home during the height of the pandemic.

Resident only parking went into effect as normal on May 15. These zones are designated specifically for residents of Sylvan Lake who have registered their vehicles.

Streets with pay parking allow for a maximum of three hours for both residents and visitors.

The parking lot at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library is still free parking for visitors, there is also free parking Along 49 Avenue, between 46 Street, and on 50 Street.

Visitor pay-parking rates:

• $2.00/ hour;

• $10.00/ day;

• $126.50/ annual parking pass;

• Persons with disabilities, with visible Disabilities Placards, may park in designated disability parking spaces for free.