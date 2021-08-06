Laura Lauder is running for a council position in the upcoming municipal election. Submitted photo

Volunteer, commitee member, and community local Laura Lauder is running for council

Laura Lauder is running for a council position in the upcoming municipal election

As the upcoming municipal election is approaching people are putting their names forward to run for both council and mayoral positions.

Laura Lauder decided to run for council this year because she wanted to be more involved in what was going on with the community.

“I have been volunteering for more than 20 years on committees and such in the community, and I want to be more involved and running for council was the perfect opportunity to do that.”

The past experience from volunteering will also be helpful, said Lauder.

“The ability to communicate and work with other people is important since council is not a one-person situation and everyone has to work together to make decisions and I have the ability to do that.”

People have been really supportive during the process so far, said Lauder.

“Everybody I talk to has supported me or encouraged me. I’ve been around the current town council many times and five of them have actually reached out to me and supported me.”

People can find out more about Lauder by viewing her Facebook page ‘Laura Lauder for Town Council, Sylvan Lake’ or by talking to her in person.

“My main purpose for being a part of this year’s election is so that I can do my part to make the community of Sylvan Lake the best that it can be.”

Previous story
Town awarded tenders to go towards Pogadl Park construction

Just Posted

(file photo)
Friends of Sylvan Lake Library is excited to be able to assist the library again

Alberta has 3,651 active cases of COVID-19. (File photo)
Red Deer rises to 46 active COVID-19 cases

Around 300 fans were allowed into Gulls Field at Pogadl Park in Sylvan Lake for the Gulls opening weekend in Western Canadian Baseball League action. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)
Sylvan Lake Gulls fall to .500 with loss to Edmonton

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton, Friday, March 20, 2020. Hinshaw is apologizing for causing “confusion, fear or anger” after communicating the province’s plan to eliminate remaining public health measures in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta’s top doctor apologizes for causing ‘confusion, fear or anger’ on COVID-19