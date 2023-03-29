Voter registration opens across Alberta

It’s good idea to check and make sure you are registered to vote for the upcoming provincial election on May 29. (File image)

A sure sign that a provincial election is just around the corner, on March 29 the Elections Alberta issued a media release discussing voter registration for the upcoming chance to cast your ballot.

According to the release, beginning March 29 households across the province will begin to receive information packages in the mail on how to vote.

To keep things quick and simple, the release encourages voters to register online at www. voterlink.ab.ca, or by calling the Provincial Contact Centre at 1-877-422-8683. The release notes that the contact centre is open from 8:15 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

To register via the website or by phone, voters need the PIN and house or access number found on their voter registration letter or their Alberta Driver’s Licence or Identification Card number. They do not need both.

“Registering to vote in advance of voting days makes the process faster and easier, and for electors with mailing addresses on their identification, registering with both their physical and mailing address expands their options for identification that can be accepted at the voting place,” says Cora-Lee Conway, manager of corporate services and media relations with Elections Alberta.

“All electors must be registered to vote at their current physical address before being issued a ballot. While this process can be completed at a voting place it does lengthen the time required to vote.”

Identification requirements

In order to vote in the upcoming election, all voters will be required to show identification “to prove their identity and physical address.”

The four ways to accomplish this are by showing your Alberta Driver’s Licence or Identification Card, presenting two pieces of identification, both with your name and one showing your physical address, having someone in your area vouch for you, or having someone in authority, such as a landlord or facility manager, sign an attestation form.

It is noted that those with a post office box on their identification should register with both the box number and physical address.

“Electors that are registered with both addresses will be able to use their identification with a mailing address when they vote,” said Conway.

“Electors that have not registered with their mailing address must bring identification to prove their physical address to register at a voting place.”

Elections Alberta will be running a media campaign until the end of April encouraging people to register to vote.

Albert’s next election is scheduled to take place on May 29, 2023.

AlbertaNews