Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics to open in central Alberta

Clinics will only be for first doses

Central Albertans can now receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.

Alberta Health Services announced Wednesday that walk-in clinics will open in 20 communities across the province.

In Red Deer at Exhibition Hall, the first-dose walk-in clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday to Sunday.

In Camrose, at the Community Health Care Centre, the walk-in clinic will be open Friday to Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stettler and Drumheller will open sites Thursday from 4 p.m to 7:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain House will open its fast track site on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Second dose appointments will not be available at walk-in clinics.

centralalbertaCityof Red DeerRedDeerWesterner Park