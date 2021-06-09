Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics to open in central Alberta

Central Albertans can now receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.
Alberta Health Services announced Wednesday that walk-in clinics will open in 20 communities across the province.
In Red Deer at Exhibition Hall, the first-dose walk-in clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday to Sunday.
In Camrose, at the Community Health Care Centre, the walk-in clinic will be open Friday to Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Stettler and Drumheller will open sites Thursday from 4 p.m to 7:30 p.m.
Rocky Mountain House will open its fast track site on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Second dose appointments will not be available at walk-in clinics.