Central Alberta mayors gathered together for the annual Walk with the Mayors in Penhold on Oct. 25. (Photo submitted)

Walk with the Mayors brings awareness for Snow Angels program

Sylvan Lake Mayor Megan Hanson joined the Central Alberta Falls Prevention Coalition as they hosted the annual Walk with the Mayors event on Tuesday, Oct. 25, in Penhold.

The Walk with the Mayors event is the central Alberta launch of the provincial Falls Prevention Month campaign every November. The event hosts mayors from across central Alberta and includes adults, organizations serving older adults, the general public and local children.

“It’s important for us to remember that falls are preventable,” said Hanson. “As we await the inevitable snowfall over the next several months, it becomes even more important that we do everything we can to ensure that snow on walkways and paths are clear for residents to walk safely around Sylvan Lake.”

Hanson said that winter always brings new challenges for preventing falls, especially outdoors.

“Not everyone in Sylvan Lake is physically capable of clearing their sidewalks or walkways. I encourage anyone who can lend a helping hand to volunteer for our Snow Angels program so that we can help our neighbours and other Lakers this winter.”

Snow Angels is a volunteer service program where individuals, organizations, businesses, classrooms, families and youth can commit to shovelling the snow of a community resident in need throughout the winter season.

If you want to volunteer, call 403-887-1137 ext. 433.

