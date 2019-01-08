Wandering seal visits Newfoundland town, seems keen to stay

The seal was spotted Saturday outside the Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre

A wandering seal that parked itself in front of a southern Newfoundland hospital entrance over the weekend has been returned to the water — twice.

The seal was spotted Saturday outside the Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre, where it was blocking an ambulance route.

RCMP were called and moved the seal to the water, but it reappeared the next day on a road not far away.

READ MORE: Close encounter with a whale near Canada-U.S border

Police say they liaised with federal Fisheries officials to safely return the animal to “more isolated area on the peninsula, away from any community area.”

A northern Newfoundland town, Roddickton, has been experiencing a swarm of stranded seals, with some photos showing the animals in large groups and others crawling along local streets.

READ MORE: Humpback whale plays with a log near Vancouver Island harbour

Cpl. Jolene Garland said RCMP in the area have not received any complaints from residents about threats to public or animal safety, so the force has not intervened in removing the Roddickton seals.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Innisfail RCMP seek information from the public on two hit and run collisions
Next story
Feds didn’t fully assess requirements in towing vessel contract, tribunal says

Just Posted

Long-time Sylvan Lake pastor passes the baton

Rev. Kevin Haugan passed the baton onto the next lead pastor at the Alliance Chruch, Tim Bergmann

Former Sylvan Lake loan officer pleads guilty to $1 million theft

Sarah Miles Brouilette pleaded guilty in Red Deer Provincial Court Monday

Sylvan Lake Legion installs new executive board for 2019

The new board will oversee the Legion and the Ladies Auxiliary over the next year

Yuletide Festival raised $13,500 for local charities

The successful event was able to up donations by a total of $1,500 this year.

Former Sylvan Lake resident finds success after house fire tragedy

Musician Jenny Lou used the loss of her home as motivation to follow her dreams

Travelling to the U.S.? Here is what you need to know

The partial government shutdown is starting to affect air travel

Innisfail RCMP seek information from the public on two hit and run collisions

Two vehicles parked on a residential street in Penhold had been struck and damaged in a hit and run

Wandering seal visits Newfoundland town, seems keen to stay

The seal was spotted Saturday outside the Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre

‘Yellow vest’ protest at Wetaskiwin city hall Jan. 12

Wetaskiwin organizer says to come out and support pipeline projects, oppose carbon tax

OPINION: MLAs Ron Orr and Jason Nixon comment on Bighorn Country consultations

UCP MLA Jason Nixon penned a letter to Minister Shannon Phillips

Nexus applications on hold amid U.S. government shutdown: CBSA

Canadian agency says customers may have to re-apply after the shutdown is over

Truck driver in Broncos crash pleads guilty

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu appeared in a court in Melfort, Sask., this morning

UK rules out Brexit extension as May seeks EU help on deal

Britain will leave the EU on March 29 when the two-year period times out

Woman dies after getting trapped in Toronto clothing donation bin

Her death comes on the heels of a similar incident in British Columbia

Most Read