(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Want a latte? Bring a mask: Starbucks to make face coverings mandatory in Canada

Customers without masks will be able to order via the drive-thru, curb-side pickup or ordering for delivery

If you want a latte from Starbucks next month, you’ll need to bring a face covering as the coffee chain becomes the latest business to make masks mandatory in its location.

Starbucks made the announcement on Monday (Aug. 31), giving customers a two-week heads up that they’ll need to wear a mask at company-owned stores starting Sept. 14.

Customers without masks will be able to order via the drive-thru, curb-side pickup or ordering for delivery. Starbucks locations in the U.S. have been subject to mandatory mask orders since mid-July, but Canadian locations only recommended a face covering for customers throughout the summer. Face coverings have been required for workers since May.

READ MORE: Starbucks to open 65% of Canadian stores by end of week, asks customers to wear masks

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

coffeeCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds ‘looking into’ alleged bullying by RCMP employee facing security charges

Just Posted

What you need to know as hunting season begins

As of Sept. 1, bowhunting season begins in Central Alberta.

Alberta tot in need of miracle treatment

Money is being raised for a $2.8-million treatment for one-year-old girl

158 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Alberta

158 additional cases Friday, Central zone sits at 21 active cases

Rimbey’s Hawk Tail Brewery having busy summer

Co-owner Anthony Goodwin says they see patrons coming in from Sylvan Lake, Red Deer and Calgary

Return to school ‘is critical,’ says Hinshaw

108 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta Thursday

QUIZ: The bare facts about bears

As summer ends, bear sightings will become more common. How much do you know about bears?

Want a latte? Bring a mask: Starbucks to make face coverings mandatory in Canada

Customers without masks will be able to order via the drive-thru, curb-side pickup or ordering for delivery

Climate change creating vast new glacial lakes, future flooding risk: research

Many glacial lakes are located in thinly inhabited locales such as Greenland

Feds ‘looking into’ alleged bullying by RCMP employee facing security charges

Cameron Jay Ortis is charged with Security of Information Act violations, breach of trust and a computer-related offence

Alberta woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in partner’s shooting death

Deborah Doonanco, who is 58, was initially found guilty of second-degree murder and other charges

Canada signs deals with two suppliers for potential COVID-19 vaccines

This is the third such deal Canada has made with COVID-19 vaccine developers

Calgary chicken processing plant will remain open after COVID-19 outbreak

The meat processing industry has been particularly hard hit by the novel coronavirus.

How would an O’Toole-led Conservative government handle the COVID-19 recovery?

How O’Toole responds to the Liberals’ plans will give a signal about where he intends to take his party’s policy

Toronto Raptors set to restart after emotional few days in NBA bubble

Raptors Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell were among the first to mention a boycott

Most Read