Randall Hopley is shown in an undated police handout photo. Vancouver police say the wanted sex offender has been arrested. A statement from police says Hopley was picked up at about 6 a.m. on the city's Downtown Eastside and is now in custody. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Vancouver Police *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Wanted sex offender Randall Hopley arrested outside Vancouver police station

Vancouver police say the 10-day manhunt for high-risk sex offender Randall Hopley ended outside a police station when he was recognized and arrested by an off-duty officer.

Sgt. Steve Addison says the “intense focus” on Hopley’s whereabouts led to his arrest this morning and police will make recommendations through Crown counsel that he be denied bail and remain in custody.

Addison says Hopley was captured outside the police station in the Downtown Eastside, not far from where he went missing.

Hopley walked away from his Vancouver halfway house on Nov. 4., and cut off his electronic monitoring device a short time later.

At the time, police said they believed the 58-year-old was worried about an upcoming court appearance and feared he would be returned to custody.

Hopley had completed a six-year prison term for the 2011 abduction of a three-year-old boy in southeastern B.C.

He was released in 2018 and was living at the halfway house under a 10-year long-term supervision order but was arrested in January for allegedly violating conditions of the order.

Addison told a news conference that there was “very real fear” in the community while Hopley was at large, and concern about the case had the potential to change the way such offenders are monitored.

He couldn’t say whether Hopley was intending to turn himself in at the time of his arrest by the officer, who was in plain clothes.

“I’m not gonna speculate on what Randall Hopley’s intentions were,” Addison said, adding that “he likely ran out of options.”

Addison said up to 25 full-time investigators worked the case while Hopley was at large, supported by dozens of other officers.

He said there were more than 80 tips from the public, involving a time-consuming checking process.

It was believed that Hopley had been travelling alone, Addison said, and may have been trying to change his appearance with “COVID-style masks” that he had on him when he was arrested.

Addison said police did not believe Hopley committed any new offences while at large.

Previous story
‘Momentous day’: Canadian coins to feature image of crownless King Charles

Just Posted

HJ Cody High School in Sylvan Lake (File photo)
Sylvan Lake high school held Remembrance Day ceremony

Members of the RCMP were part of the procession during the Remembrance Day service on Nov. 11 at Fox Run School. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)
Remembrance Day 2023

Twenty Bull riders including Griffin Koester, Fabien Dueck, Jett Lambert, Trinity Bear, Armando Davila, Cody Fitzpatrick, Jake Maher, Kobe Whitford, Eric O’Flynn, Billy Stuart, Cody Fraser, Wyatt Smith, Stefan Tonita, Elijah Gordon, Marshall Senger, Tanner Skene, Tristen Manning, Denver Leitch, Grady Young and Beau Gardner participated in the Bull Riders Canada Finals held at the NexSource Centre on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11. Final scores saw Leitch placing first with 170 points, Gordon placing second with 161 points, Dueck placing third with 153 points, Skene placing fourth with 85 points, Fraser placing fifth with 84 points, Fitzpatrick placing sixth with 82.5 points, Bear placing seventh with 81 points, Smith placing eighth with 80.5 points, Manning placing ninth with 80 points and Davilla and Koester tied for tenth place with 79.5 points. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)
Bull Riders Canada Finals

The Town of Sylvan Lake wants to create a community-led and driven Hub to support the health and wellness of the residents. (File photo)
New mock council program introduced by the Town of Sylvan Lake