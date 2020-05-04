Warm weather increases calls for service for Sylvan Lake RCMP

Sylvan Lake RCMP have seen a quite few months since COVID-19 lock-down protocols went into place in mid-march.

Staff Sergeant Jeff McBeth says there has not been an increase in calls for service in the area over the last month or so.

In fact he says calls for service dropped after the COVID-19 protocols went into place.

“We saw a dramatic decrease in calls with COVID-19,” McBeth said in a recent phone interview.

He continued to say he could only speculate on why the number of calls dropped after the mid-March closers and lock-downs went into effect.

In early March, a man from Eckville reported he heard a gun shot in the area. McBeth says no gun-related criminal offence was observed during the month of April.

“In the area we cover, which includes Sylvan Lake, Bentley and Eckville, it has been a very long while since a criminal offence involving a gun occurred,” he said.

“Nothing has come from a legitimate gun shot in the area.”

McBeth says the Sylvan Lake RCMP take call about a possible gun shot very seriously, but haven’t come across a case where it has been a criminal offence in a long time.

“The concerns are very valid… It could not be a criminal act that is being heard, it could be a nearby farmer or a hunter.”

As the temperatures begin to warm, calls for service have begun to increase.

McBeth says it is normal not only for Sylvan Lake, but all jurisdictions to see calls increase during the warmer months.

“We are beginning to see a normal increase for service for the spring and summer. As the weather gets warmer we experience higher calls for service,” said McBeth.

He says the summer months the Sylvan Lake RCMP sees a peak in calls for service.

