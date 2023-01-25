Washrooms in Sylvan Lake park vandalized

The washroom facilities at Leader Field in Sylvan Lake were severely vandalized overnight and will be closed for the foreseeable future.

Photos of the vandalism on a Facebook post from the town Wednesday morning show toilet paper and garbage tossed throughout the bathroom, broken mirrors and disconnected pipes.

“You know what’s super cool? Having your teams wake up to this kind of vandalism at the facilities at Leader Field.

As a result, the washrooms will be closed for the foreseeable future,” the post reads.

“We MIGHT have everything cleaned up and repaired for the Family Skating and Sledding Party this weekend. We’ll try our best. If not, we’ll do what we can to ensure there’s washrooms available, in some capacity, for event goers.”

The post goes on to indicate the washrooms could be closed permanently if need be.

The Family Skate and Sled party is set for Saturday, between 1 and 4 p.m.