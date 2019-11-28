WATCH: Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair underway

More than 30 booths are at the event

Are you looking for a job or a new career? Grab those resumes and come down to Red Deer College at Black Press’s very first career fair in Alberta.

This Extreme Education and Career Fair at Red Deer College’s Cenovus Learning Commons is open until 3 p.m.

There are 30 booths here today from various industries. Some of them include RDC, Delmar College, Vancouver Island University, MC College, Bow Valley College, MacEwan University and Burman University.

