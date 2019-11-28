WATCH: Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair underway

More than 30 booths are at the event

Are you looking for a job or a new career? Grab those resumes and come down to Red Deer College at Black Press’s very first career fair in Alberta.

This Extreme Education and Career Fair at Red Deer College’s Cenovus Learning Commons is open until 3 p.m.

There are 30 booths here today from various industries. Some of them include RDC, Delmar College, Vancouver Island University, MC College, Bow Valley College, MacEwan University and Burman University.

Some unjustly leaders include Cord, 10 & 2 Driving School and Bravo Target Safety.

Previous story
VIDEO: Ways to stay warm and not waste energy this winter
Next story
Babies who eat peanuts are less likely to develop allergy, study suggests

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake’s Winter Village expands with a Snowman Parade

Kjeryn Dakin says this year’s Winter Village will be full of Instagram-able moments

Flags of Remembrance season ends with closing ceremony in Sylvan Lake

On Nov. 23 many gathered in the Alliance Church for the closing ceremony

Sylvan Lake’s Undercurrent Brewery asks To Shave or Not To Shave

The local brewery held its second annual Movember event recently.

Sylvan Lake Wranglers shutout Red Deer in home opener rematch

The Wranglers defeated the visiting Red Deer Vipers 2-0 at the NexSource Centre on Nov. 22

Sylvan Lake Peewee Lakers clinch home opener

The Sylvan Lake Peewee Lakers C kicked off their regular season with a win over 3 C’s Nov. 24

WATCH: Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair underway

More than 30 booths are at the event

Babies who eat peanuts are less likely to develop allergy, study suggests

Data from 2,600 Canadian kids used in long-running study on root causes of chronic diseases

Caribou habitat restoration may be ineffective in the short term, says UBC study

Wildlife responses to habitat restoration are often assumed rather than verified, a new B.C. study suggests

Bill Peters apologizes to Calgary Flames in letter to GM after racism allegations

Peters remained employed by the Flames as of Wednesday night

‘It was getting terrifying:’ Toronto students attend hearing for alleged feces-thrower

The case had to be moved to a larger courtroom to accommodate throngs of onlookers

Over 30 booths will be at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career fair

A peak at some of the booths and tips for making a good impression

Murder charge laid in case of Kelowna woman found dead near Edmonton

Blake Jolicoeur, 36, from Spruce Grove has been charged in the death

PODCAST: The Expert welcomes Archaeologist Myles Chykerda

Chykerda discusses Greece, Alberta and the field of archaeology as a whole

Rail strike, pipeline spill prompt Alberta to extend oil curtailment levels

Shipping delayed by CN Rail strike, temporary shutdown of Keystone pipeline after North Dakota leak

Most Read