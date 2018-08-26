WATCH: Harvest like it’s 1887

Larry Strandquist of Stettler demonstrates how he makes hand crafted custom knives during P & H Elevator Preservation Society’s annual fall supper Aug. 25. (Lisa Joy/Black Press)

A threshing demonstration during Stettler P & H Elevator Preservation Society’s annual fall supper Aug. 25. The Little Giant is an 1887 hand-fed machine and only one of three known left in North America. It was originally powered by horse treadmill. It was restored to operating condition in 2014 using eastern hard Maple. Its threshing capacity is up to 20 bushels per hour and has a cylinder speed of 1,000 rpm. The threshing machine is powered by a 1912 International Harvester engine. It is a 10 horsepower gasoline engine with a single 300 rpm cylinder. It was restored in 2014 and weighs 3,700 pounds. (Lisa Joy/Black Press)

Don and Colleen Wudel from Meeting Lake were on hand at Stettler P & H Elevator Preservation Society’s annual fall supper Aug. 25 to demonstrate how to make rope. (Lisa Joy/Black Press)

Jim Stroud of Drumheller checks on apple pies he cooks in the wood stove during Stettler P & H Elevator Preservation Society’s annual fall supper Aug. 25. He also made homemade oatmeal cookies. (Lisa Joy/Black Press)

Coffee is on! Jim Stroud of drumheller brews a big pot of coffee on a wood stove during Stettler P & H Elevator Preservation Society’s annual fall supper Aug. 25. The stove was donated to the society by the Joe Baltimore family of Stettler. (Lisa Joy/Black Press)

Joe Baltimores grinds fresh flour during Stettler P & H Elevator Preservation Society’s annual fall supper Aug. 25. (Lisa Joy/Black Press)

Jack Volk of Stettler found a comfortable place to stand and watch the activities at Stettler P & H Elevator Preservation Society’s annual fall supper Aug. 25. (Lisa Joy/Black Press)