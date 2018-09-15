Watch hurricane Florence make landfall in the U.S.

Five people have died due to the storm, according to latest reports

Hurricane Florence has pounded the Carolinas with powerful winds and heavy rainfall, submerging homes and flooding roads.

Five people have died due to the storm, according to U.S. State officials. A mother and baby were killed when a tree fell on a house, according to a tweet from Wilmington police. The governor’s office said a third person was killed while plugging in a generator.

More than 700,000 are currently without power.

“Hurricane Florence is powerful, slow and relentless,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said. “It’s an uninvited brute who doesn’t want to leave.”

Cooper said the hurricane was “wreaking havoc” on the coast and could wipe out entire communities as it makes its “violent grind across our state for days.” He said parts of North Carolina had seen storm surges — the bulge of seawater pushed ashore by the hurricane — as high as 10 feet.

According to the National Hurricane Centre, Florence is expected to move into the mid-Atlantic states by the middle of next week, starting late Sunday.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Minor injuries in car versus semi tractor collision near Ponoka

Just Posted

Shayne Gulka sentenced two years for participation in 2006 Eckville murder

Gulka will face prison time after pleading guilty to accessory after the fact to murder

Red Deer County introduces new agriculture contest for youth

Participants can submit and article or video about the topic by Dec. 1, 2018.

Sylvan Lake hosting first-ever Flannel and Feast Festival

The festival is on Sat., Sept. 29 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Red Deer County searching for volunteer firefighters

The deadline for applications is Oct. 12, 2018.

Leslieville slo-pitch tournament raises more than $14,000 for breast cancer research

The seventh annual slo-pitch tournament for cancer research was held Sept. 7-9.

WATCH: 2nd Annual Grand Gala supports Vantage Community Services

Red Deerians joined together in a evening or art in support of Vantage Community Services

Watch hurricane Florence make landfall in the U.S.

Five people have died due to the storm, according to latest reports

Minor injuries in car versus semi tractor collision near Ponoka

Wintry driving conditions may have been a factor in the Saturday morning collision

Postal workers table counter demands as strike looms at Canada Post

On Sept. 26, postal workers will be in legal strike position; Canada Post could lock out employees

Canadian military drawing up plans for extending Iraq military mission

Even with an extension, peace and stability appear a long way off for many Iraqis

Lightning clawed up by Foothills Falcons

Lightning looking for first win against Notre Dame next week

42 Order of Canada recipients from B.C. urge feds to cancel pipeline expansion

Letter says Federal Court of Appeal decision is an opportunity to reconsider the project altogether

Caution urged as people head back into wildfire affected areas in B.C.

As the wildfire season comes to an end, hunters, nature lovers are cautioned about using the back country

Police watchdog called in to probe alleged assaults linked to hydro projects

Manitoba RCMP have called in the OPP to investigate the Crown utility’s work sites in the 1960s and 1970s

Most Read