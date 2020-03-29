Watch Prime Minister: Trudeau announces funding for kids, grandparents Sunday

“I know past weeks have been tough. No school or friends in the past days.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the Canadian children and their grandparents Sunday morning.

“I know past weeks have been tough. No school or friends in the past days. But there are people who can help, you can call or text kids help phone,” said Trudeau.

Canadian children are encouraged to visit kidshelpphone.ca for more information.

Trudeau announced $7.5 million for counsellors and volunteers to help children.

For Canadian seniors the prime minister announced $9 million. The funding is through a program to help seniors grocery shop, health check-ins or meal delivery and so on in Canada.

“Maybe they’re feeling particularly alone, maybe they’re already isolated and this is an extra degree of stress for them,” he said regarding seniors adding they’re particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

For people who are fleeing domestic violence or experiencing homelessness, Trudeau announced $200 million to shelters.

“You can’t go home because it isn’t safe or because you don’t have a home. We will work with organizations you rely on,” he said.

Those who have “a little extra right now,” Trudeau asks to donate to their favourite organization.

As of Sunday morning, there were 5,866 cases in Canada – 39 presumptive, 5,827 confirmed including 63 deaths, 445 resolved.

