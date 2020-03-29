Watch Prime Minister: Trudeau announces funding for kids, grandparents Sunday

“I know past weeks have been tough. No school or friends in the past days.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the Canadian children and their grandparents Sunday morning.

“I know past weeks have been tough. No school or friends in the past days. But there are people who can help, you can call or text kids help phone,” said Trudeau.

Canadian children are encouraged to visit kidshelpphone.ca for more information.

Trudeau announced $7.5 million for counsellors and volunteers to help children.

For Canadian seniors the prime minister announced $9 million. The funding is through a program to help seniors grocery shop, health check-ins or meal delivery and so on in Canada.

“Maybe they’re feeling particularly alone, maybe they’re already isolated and this is an extra degree of stress for them,” he said regarding seniors adding they’re particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

For people who are fleeing domestic violence or experiencing homelessness, Trudeau announced $200 million to shelters.

“You can’t go home because it isn’t safe or because you don’t have a home. We will work with organizations you rely on,” he said.

Those who have “a little extra right now,” Trudeau asks to donate to their favourite organization.

As of Sunday morning, there were 5,866 cases in Canada – 39 presumptive, 5,827 confirmed including 63 deaths, 445 resolved.

Watch him live below: Hit refresh and press play.

More to come

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘There isn’t consistency:’ COVID-19 response varies for children in care

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lakers enjoy the spring sunshine

Warm temperatures during the final days of winter brought out residents out of their homes March 27

Non-profits that are helping people impacted by COVID-19 can apply for relief funding

Red Deer and District FCSS can draw from a provincial pot of $30 million

Alberta announces immediate closure of non-essential businesses, provincial parks

No more public gatherings of more than 15 people

No Alberta renter will be evicted for non-payment on April 1, promises the premier

No evictions during the entire Alberta public health emergency

Opening Red Deer’s safe consumption site would reduce strain on system during COVID-19, says advocate

Alberta should give also give addicts clean drugs, added Deborah Watson

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Big Oil’s interest in renewable energy investments expected to waver: report

Suncor announced it would cut its 2020 capital budget by 26 per cent in response to lower oil prices

Tokyo Olympics: Signs suggest summer dates for 2021 Olympics

Organizing committee suggested there would be no major change from 2020.

Athletes, musicians help raise 500,000 euros to fight virus

“It’s a very difficult situation, and for the league to be able to do something like this, it makes players, clubs and fans very proud”

Cineplex Inc., MEC enact mass layoffs amid COVID-19 store, theatre closures

More than 1,300 store employees will be let go, effective March 29

‘There isn’t consistency:’ COVID-19 response varies for children in care

There are about 10,000 children in care in Manitoba

Watch Prime Minister: Trudeau announces funding for kids, grandparents Sunday

“I know past weeks have been tough. No school or friends in the past days.”

‘Do something now:’ Inmate’s wife calls for release of non-violent offenders

“My anxiety is through the roof, and so is my husband’s, because he is away from us.”

COVID-19 world update: Enforceable quarantine in NYC?; France orders 1 billion masks

Spain warns EU’s future at stake; New York governor calls Trump’s idea ‘federal declaration of war

Most Read