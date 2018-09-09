WATCH: The public gathers for Firefighters’ National Memorial Day

Red Deerians remember those fallen in the line of duty

September 9th marked Firefighters’ National Memorial Day.

Firefighters' National Memorial Day

The public gathered today to honour those who have fallen in the line of duty. Today is Firefighters' National Memorial Day. https://www.reddeerexpress.com/news/watch-the-public-gathers-for-firefighters-national-memorial-day/

Posted by Red Deer Express on Sunday, September 9, 2018

The public gathered to honour those fallen who lost their lives in the line of duty. Wreaths were laid, flags were raised and a moment of silence was had by all in attendance.

