The Town of Blackfalds released another video update regarding COVID-19.

Changes in the update include Blackfalds Transfer Station hours of operation, BOLT schedules and staffing updates.

As well, the Town of Blackfalds Economic Development Officer has provided Blackfalds with a document showing all Blackfalds’ businesses that are open and the services being provided.

-Submitted by the Town of Blackfalds