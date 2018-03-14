Water advisory in place for Bentley

The water advisory is in place until further notice

Alberta Health Services (AHS) has issued a boil water advisory for the Town of Bentley.

The notice was issued as of 4 p.m. on March 13. AHS says the advisory is a “precautionary measure.”

“This advisory is being issued as a precautionary measure until the safety of the water can be assured,” a statement from AHS reads.

The advisory is in place until further notice, according to both the Town of Bentley and AHS.

During a boil water notice, residents in the effected area are asked to ensure water comes to a rolling boil, and allowed to boil for at least one minute before use.

This should be done before any domestic use. Domestic use would include drinking, making infant formula and juices, brushing teeth, washing raw foods and making ice.

