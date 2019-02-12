UPDATE: Water main break causes road closure

A section of 50 Avenue is closed while crews work to fix the problem

UPDATE: The water main has been repaired and businesses in the area have reopened.

A water main break on 50 Avenue has resulted in an emergency road closure.

Crews are on the scene on 50 Avenue, between 46 Street and 47 Street, by the Dairy Queen, to work on the problem.

The Town of Sylvan Lake hopes to have the issue resolved as quickly as possible.

Until the issue is solved, the road will remain closed, and traffic will be rerouted.

The Town is urging drivers to follow detours and to drive with caution in the area.

As a result of the water main break, the Sylvan Lake Dairy Queen will be closed on Feb. 12.

