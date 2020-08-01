Water quality advisory prompted by high levels of fecal bacteria in Gull Lake

AHS issued the advisory, and say it will be in effect until further notice

Due to elevated levels of fecal bacteria currently present in the water of Gull Lake at Aspen Beach, AHS is advising the public not to swim or wade in Gull Lake at this location, effective immediately.

Elevated levels of fecal bacteria were detected via testing of Gull Lake water, at this beach location. At current levels, gastrointestinal illness may result from contact with the water and there is the possibility of skin, ear and eye infections with water contact.

If members of the public do decide to access the water at Aspen Beach, they should take precautions to protect themselves. Avoid contact with the face/mouth and ensure hands are washed after being in the water.

Hand washing can also help protect against skin, ear and eye infections.

As always, visitors and residents are reminded to never drink or cook with untreated water directly from any river, lake or reservoir, at any time. Water-borne organisms, including fecal bacteria, can cause vomiting and diarrhea.

AHS Environmental Public Health officers will continue to monitor the water of Gull Lake at Aspen Beach and signage has been posted at common beach access points.

This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

-Submitted by Alberta Health Services