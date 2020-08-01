Water quality advisory prompted by high levels of fecal bacteria in Gull Lake

AHS issued the advisory, and say it will be in effect until further notice

Due to elevated levels of fecal bacteria currently present in the water of Gull Lake at Aspen Beach, AHS is advising the public not to swim or wade in Gull Lake at this location, effective immediately.

Elevated levels of fecal bacteria were detected via testing of Gull Lake water, at this beach location. At current levels, gastrointestinal illness may result from contact with the water and there is the possibility of skin, ear and eye infections with water contact.

If members of the public do decide to access the water at Aspen Beach, they should take precautions to protect themselves. Avoid contact with the face/mouth and ensure hands are washed after being in the water.

Hand washing can also help protect against skin, ear and eye infections.

As always, visitors and residents are reminded to never drink or cook with untreated water directly from any river, lake or reservoir, at any time. Water-borne organisms, including fecal bacteria, can cause vomiting and diarrhea.

AHS Environmental Public Health officers will continue to monitor the water of Gull Lake at Aspen Beach and signage has been posted at common beach access points.

This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

-Submitted by Alberta Health Services

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ontario Ministry of Education cuts ties with WE, says will investigate contracts

Just Posted

Water quality advisory prompted by high levels of fecal bacteria in Gull Lake

AHS issued the advisory, and say it will be in effect until further notice

One new death, 53 new cases of COVID-19 in Central zone Friday

127 additional cases across the province

Sylvan Lake vet warns of dangers around leaving pets in parked vehicles

‘It doesn’t have to be very hot outside… for it to become dangerous,’ says Dr. Sandy Jameson

Economy grew 4.5% in May, Statistics Canada says

The retail trade registered a 16.4 per cent bump

Sylvan Lake remembers the life of Dr. Joe Myburgh

The family physician and pillar of the community passed away on July 22

Kubalik nets 5 points as Blackhawks stun Oilers 6-4 in NHL qualifier opener

Game 2 is Monday

Wild’s Mathew Dumba makes anti-racism speech, kneels ahead of Blackhawks vs. Oilers

Matt Dumba, 26, took to center ice to speak on behalf of fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance

Researchers look for unique ways to collect data as COVID-19 changes methods

‘It’s a pretty bleak year for research’

Ontario Ministry of Education cuts ties with WE, says will investigate contracts

Ontario government says it is deeply concerned and troubled by the allegations

All inquiry recommendations after fatal RCMP shooting implemented: Ministry

James Butters, also known as James Hayward, was fatally shot by police in July 2015

Air Force, UN food agency tackle skyrocketing COVID-19 hunger in Latin America

There has been a 269 per cent increase in food insecurity in the region since the pandemic struck

Former Edmonton nightclub employee sentenced to eight years for sex assaults

Former Edmonton nightclub employee sentenced to eight years for sex assaults

Canadian fans ready to embrace return of NHL in season restart amid summer heat

Canadian fans ready to embrace return of NHL in season restart amid summer heat

Most Read