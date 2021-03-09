An Edmonton Police Services logo is shown at a news conference in Edmonton on Octr 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

An Edmonton Police Services logo is shown at a news conference in Edmonton on Octr 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

‘We did it out of desperation’: Edmonton salon owner apologizes for renting space to partiers amid pandemic

Police broke up a party of around 125 people Sunday at Khrome Beauty Lounge

An Edmonton business owner is apologizing for renting out her nail salon for a large weekend party despite COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Police said they broke up a large gathering of at least 125 people who were partying with large amounts of alcohol and a DJ at the Khrome Beauty Lounge early Sunday.

Alberta public-health measures meant to contain the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 ban all indoor social gatherings.

Farida Hussaini, co-owner of the southeast salon, which is also licensed to sell cocktail drinks, said it was rented to a group of 15 people who wanted to celebrate a birthday.

She said the business opened about six months ago and has been struggling.

“I know that we’re not the only small business suffering. There’s a lot of small businesses suffering,” Hussaini said Tuesday.

“But what provoked us to do this is the fact that it’s just been a tough year on us financially. It has been really hard. We did it out of desperation and we apologize.”

Police said they are working with Alberta Health Services and the City of Edmonton to decide the next steps in the investigation. Health and city officials did not say Tuesday whether the salon would be fined.

Hussaini declined to say who she rented the salon to and at what price. But she did say it wasn’t the first time during the pandemic that it’s been used for a gathering.

The weekend before, she said, the salon was rented to another 15 people for a party.

“Everybody was wearing masks, social distancing was in place, everything was OK,” Hussaini said.

Hussaini said her business partner has blamed the gathering on her, and they are now in a legal dispute.

“We haven’t been getting along lately. It has been hard. We’re at a point where we don’t know how we’re going to survive, how we’re going to pay our rent.”

She also said the salon and its employees have been receiving a flood of hateful messages, including death threats since news broke about the weekend party.

“Two of them were death threats telling us to die and that they’re going to come and find us and kill us. The publicity from this has been so bad and it has just tarnished our image,” Hussaini said.

“Google reviews have been skyrocketing with just one star from people. I do get it, I know we’ve upset a lot of people, but I hope people understand that we were struggling and I think we became selfish.”

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Buckingham Palace issues statement on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
Next story
Now not the time to talk about breaking with the monarchy, Trudeau says

Just Posted

There were six additional COVID-19 deaths across Alberta reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,926 since the beginning of the pandemic. (File photo)
One new COVID-19 death in Red Deer, down to 195 active COVID-19 cases

Province reports additional 255 COVID-19 cases

Pictured here is Stettler’s Jenner Smith with a guide dog from Aspen Service Dogs. An online auction will be running soon to help raise funds for Jenner to receive his very own service dog later this year. Jenner, who is four years old, was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder in 2019. (Photo submitted)
An online auction is planned to raise funds for a service dog for a Stettler family

Jenner Smith, four, was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder in 2019

Health Minister Tyler Shandro said Thursday that the province was ready to move forward with Phase 2A and B in the coming weeks. (Photo by Paul Taillon/Office of the Premier)
COVID restrictions for retail, sports and performers further eased

Occupancy in stores and malls boosted to 25 per cent from 15 per cent

Advocate file image
Red Deer COVID cases continue to decline

249 cases in Red Deer, down from 565 peak on Feb. 22

(Photo from Highway 11 Functional Planning Study)
Public input wanted for Highway 11 improvement plan

Round 2 of public online engagement continues until March 10

(The Canadian Press)
‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Travel services saw the biggest drop in active businesses with 31 per cent fewer firms operating

An Edmonton Police Services logo is shown at a news conference in Edmonton on Octr 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
‘We did it out of desperation’: Edmonton salon owner apologizes for renting space to partiers amid pandemic

Police broke up a party of around 125 people Sunday at Khrome Beauty Lounge

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has in the past warned of Öffnungsdiskusionorgien (translated as an orgy of discussions about openings), one of one of the 1,200 words added to the German lexicon as reported by the Leibniz Institute for the German Language. (Michael Kappeler/Pool via AP)
Pandemic changed your life in some way? The Germans have a word for it

German lexicon grew by 1,200 words in 2020, many inspired by COVID-19 pandemic

A message displayed on the HuffPost Canada site announces they will no longer be publishing content as of March 9, in this screengrab taken Tuesday, March 9, 2021 (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Huffington Post Canada sees layoffs, website closure weeks after acquired by Buzzfeed

It’s part of a restructuring plan for the company, with changes also predicted for U.K. and Australia

Waitress Myrtille Faucher takes customers’ orders at the Eastside Mario’s restaurant in Bromont, Que. on Monday, March 8, 2021. Customers are allowed to dine in as of Monday in restaurants outside of the greater Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Canada to honour those lost to COVID on one-year anniversary of pandemic

Day of observance will be held on March 11

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is displayed in Truro, N.S. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
About 15,000 COVID-19 shots booked on Day 1 in B.C., more than half in Fraser Health

The ministry says only 369 bookings were made in Vancouver Coastal Health

Leslie Jones of Blackfalds won $100,000 from the Lotto Max draw on Jan. 26. (Photo Submitted
Blackfalds woman lands $100,000 lotto win

Leslie Jones won $100,000 from the Jan. 26 Lotto Max draw.

A SAGA member (left) poses as Jessi Hanks (right) with Castle Restaurant puts up a safe space sticker to display on the restaurant’s front door. Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer.
SAGA Wetaskiwin works with local businesses to display they are a safe space

The safe space stickers show that its a safe and inclusive space.

David and Collet Stephan leave for a break during their appeal hearing in Calgary on Thursday, March 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
Alberta Appeal Court orders 3rd trial for parents in toddler’s meningitis death

Stephans were accused of not seeking medical attention sooner for Ezekiel, who had meningitis when he died

Most Read