Wearing a seatbelt saves lives, remind RCMP

Alberta RCMP is promoting seatbelt safety this March, reminding motorists that wearing a seatbelt saves lives. The proper use of safety restraints significantly reduces the risk of serious injury and harm in the event of a motor vehicle collision, says RCMP.

Motorists and passengers are advised to keep in mind the following when buckling up:

Seatbelts should be worn at all times by vehicle occupants and securely fastened before putting your vehicle into motion.

Ensure the lap belt is positioned low across your hips and the shoulder belt is always sitting across the centre of your chest.

Do not allow the seatbelt to become twisted. The width of the belt is required to spread the force from a collision across the body (Alberta Transportation, 2017).

Always use the seatbelt provided on off-road or recreational vehicles.

Motorists are responsible for ensuring both themselves and passengers under the age of 16-years-old are using proper occupant restraints. The fine for seatbelt infractions in Alberta is $162.

“In 2021, 5,279 motorists were pulled over for seatbelt-related offences in Alberta RCMP jurisdiction; 5,123 adults and 156 children were improperly restrained in a vehicle,” says Insp. Chris Romanchych, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services. “We want Albertans to understand that the small practice of buckling up makes a big difference. Your seatbelt is the only thing keeping you safely restrained in a vehicle’s engineered occupant life space during impact. Unfortunately, there have been far too many collisions in Alberta in which the simple act of wearing a seatbelt could have prevented fatalities.”

Ensuring traffic safety is also a priority for the Town of Sylvan Lake. The town makes use of speed monitors as a “reminder for residents to monitor their speed and obey speed limits,” said town communications officer Jared Waldo. There are two speed monitors that rotate throughout different locations in town every four to six weeks.