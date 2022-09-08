‘We’re wishing her well,’ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says of Queen

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he joins Canadians across the country in wishing the Queen well as Buckingham Palace says she has been placed under medical supervision.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is also sending “thoughts of comfort and healing” to the 96-year-old monarch and the Royal Family through a message posted to Twitter today.

The Queen has been on the throne for 70 years, so a transition of power is unfamiliar territory for the current Canadian government.

Experts say governance is expected to carry on as usual because the monarch remains the constitutional head of state in Canada no matter who is filling the role at any given time.

Succession from the Queen to her eldest son Charles is expected to be automatic, although there will be some formalities, including a proclamation from the Governor General.

There will otherwise be no disruption to any governing bodies that sit in the Queen’s name, or to legislation, oaths and other legal documents issued in her name.

