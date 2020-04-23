Westerner Days organizers are still hopeful Red Deer’s summer fair can go on

Edmonton’s K-Days and Calgary Stampede have been cancelled this summer

There will be no Edmonton K-Days or Calgary Stampede this summer, but Red Deer’s Westerner Days organizers are still hopeful their summer fair can go on.

Central Alberta’s biggest summer event is scheduled for mid-July, while most city-run facilities will be closed to the public until at least June 30 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Mike Olesen, CEO of Westerner Park, understands this is a narrow window. But he said he’s open to possibilities — such as rescheduling Westerner Days in August — if it would allow more time for the loosening of government restrictions on the size of gatherings in the province.

“It depends how everything goes with social distancing” reducing the viral spread, Olesen said Thursday.

Right now, no more than 15 people are allowed to congregate in the province, and Albertans are being encouraged to hunker down at home, or get no closer than two metres from others while outdoors.

“We know how important (Westerner Days) is to central Albertans, and how important it is to us,” said Olesen.

The City of Red Deer is temporarily overseeing the finances of the non-profit agricultural society because it was having difficulties due to an ongoing recessed economy and the timing of a facility expansion.

Westerner Park drives more than $150 million of regional economic activity, and Westerner Days is one of its biggest revenue generators.

Olesen doesn’t believe the cancelling of the much larger Calgary and Edmonton fairs this summer will have much bearing on whether Westerner Days can go ahead.

In fact, he said North American Midways, which provides most of the rides and Grub Hub food, might have more flexibility, in terms of accommodating a fair rescheduling, if necessary.

August seems the most likely month for a postponement, as kids will be hitting the school books again in September and the farmers will get busy with harvest, he added.

Olesen expects early June will be crunch time, when key decisions must be made about whether the 2020 Westerner Days will proceed.

On Thursday morning, Northlands president and CEO Peter Male says a difficult decision was made to cancel Edmonton’s K-Days.

“It is with heavy hearts that Northlands announces that we are postponing the 141st K-Days, scheduled to take place July 17-26 … until July 2021 in response to COVID-19.”

Male added, “We are very disappointed, but we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today.”

On Thursday afternoon, organizers of the Calgary Stampede announced its 10-day exhibition and fair would not go ahead this summer.

This will be the first cancellation of the Stampede since it became an annual event in 1923. The event weathered the Great Depression, the Second World War and the 2013 flooding.



lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter