UPDATED: Event postponements in Red Deer

Last weekend the 41st annual Red Deer Home Show was held at Westerner Park. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Westerner Park has postponed all events that would attract over 250 people.

So far those events include the Taboo Naughty but Nice Show to be held March 13 to 15; Red Deer Hospice’s A Night at the Races Gala on March 14; the Red Deer Spring Collector Car Auction and Speed Show, March 13 to 15; and Red Deer Rebel Hockey games.

Westerner Park says it fully supports Alberta Health Services decision to protect against the spread of COVID-19 and its recommendation to cancel all large gatherings of 250 people.

The organization said it will continue to follow the direction from AHS to protect the health and safety of everyone.

“As a community-minded, non-profit organization, our community, guests, staff and volunteers are of the utmost important to us,” Westerner Park said in a statement.

“We will remain in contact with Alberta Health Services and the City of Red Deer to provide accurate updates on the status of COVID-19 and events taking place in the immediate future at Westerner Park.”

Two shows at Red Deer Memorial Centre have been postponed: Snowed In Comedy Tour on March 13, and Fred Penner 40th Anniversary Tour on March 15.



