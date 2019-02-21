WestJet loses appeal in proposed class-action lawsuit on harassment

Airline had argued the matter belongs before a human rights tribunal and workers’ compensation board

WestJet has lost an appeal of a court decision that refused to throw out a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing the airline of fostering a culture that tolerates harassment of female employees.

Former flight attendant Mandalena Lewis is suing over alleged gender-based discrimination, accusing her former employer of breaking its promise to provide a harassment-free workplace for women.

READ MORE: Former B.C. flight attendant protests sexual harassment outside YVR

A B.C. Supreme Court judge dismissed WestJet’s application to strike the legal action in 2017, rejecting the company’s argument that the dispute belongs before a human rights tribunal and workers’ compensation board.

The airline took its argument to the B.C. Court of Appeal and a three-judge panel ruled against it on Thursday, saying in a written decision that nothing in the relevant statutes removes the jurisdiction of the courts in this case.

None of the allegations have been proven in court and neither WestJet nor Lewis immediately responded to requests for comment on the decision.

The lawsuit proposes to represent all of WestJet’s past and current female flight attendants whose employment included a so-called anti-harassment promise, but the case has yet to be approved as a class-action.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trudeau joins hundreds in Halifax square to remember 7 refugee children lost in fire

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake fiddler says performing at Canada Games an amazing experience

Brianna Lizotte performed with three drummers during a segment of the Opening Ceremonies

Sylvan Lake’s Megan Cressey earns silver in Female Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle

Games continue through to March 2nd

Child advocacy centre raising funds through Dream Home Lottery

The child advocacy centre in Red Deer uses its resources to help kids all over Central Alberta

Sylvan Lake Atom C Lakers end season on low note

The Lakers played their final home game of the season, Feb. 16.

RDC Kings Hockey to play charity game in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake Community Partners was chosen by the Kings as the Charity of Choice for the Feb. 22 game

Trudeau joins hundreds in Halifax square to remember 7 refugee children lost in fire

Seven refugee children died in the blaze

Lacombe welcomes ‘Napalm Girl’ to discuss journey from hatred to forgiveness

Latest Herr Lecture to feature Kim Phuc Phan Thi at LMC

Millennial men least likely to have a family doctor: Statistics Canada

Report found more women have primary care physicians, compared with men

Alberta to play for gold in wheelchair basketball

Action-packed first week of Canada Winter Games nearly a wrap

Boxers claim two silver medals for Alberta in wild night

Cole Brander of Edmonton fought for the gold medal against Avery Martin-Duval of Quebec

70% of Canadians agree with mandatory vaccines for children: poll

The debate for pro and anti vaccinations has heated up after a measles outbreak in Vancouver

‘Empire’ actor Jusse Smollet turns self in to face false report charge: police

Jussie Smollett turned himself into central booking

‘A little baloney’ in PM’s claim about solicitor-client privilege on SNC-Lavalin

The Conservatives and NDP want Trudeau to waive that privilege so Wilson-Raybould can offer her side of the story

Proposed edible pot rules are wasteful, would leave products tasteless: critics

When Canada legalized weed last fall, it only allowed fresh or dried bud, oil, plants and seeds

Most Read