WestJet retreats on labour code exemption that would facilitate mass layoffs

WestJet retreats on labour code exemption that would facilitate mass layoffs

WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it has halted its pursuit of a labour code exemption that would have facilitated mass layoffs.

WestJet aviation security manager Jared Mikoch-Gerke told the House of Commons health committee Monday the airline had revoked its request for exemption from Canada Labour Code provisions that require 16 weeks’ notice ahead of a mass layoff, which refers to 50 workers or more.

WestJet has laid off some 9,000 of its 14,000 employees since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the executive said.

The crisis has seen the Calgary-based company park two-thirds of its fleet after border shutdowns prompted it to suspend most routes — including all international trips — in late March, though it plans to resume several routes between Canada and the U.S. at the end of the month.

An exemption would also nix the need to engage in a union-employer planning committee to develop an adjustment program to reduce layoffs.

“An adjustment plan that minimizes the impact of termination and assists employees in obtaining other employment is particularly important in all cases where there will be a reduction in the workforce,” Chris Rauenbusch, a union official who represents WestJet flight attendants, said in a letter to Labour Minister Filomena Tassi on April 28. Shared work schedules, furloughs and training for new roles are all possible outcomes.

The correspondence came a day after a letter to Tassi, signed by vice-president Mark Porter and obtained by The Canadian Press, which stated that the labour code provisions are “seriously detrimental” to its operations and “unduly prejudicial” to the company and its staff.

The company said in an email last month the exemption would give it flexibility “to act in a timely manner” amid the pandemic.

A labour code exemption would further scrap the union’s ability to request federal arbitration should the committee fail to yield fruitful solutions, Rauenbusch said.

Air Canada has not withdrawn its application to the federal labour minister for an exemption, but has received no response so far, a senior executive told the parliamentary health committee Monday.

The Montreal-based airline, which has laid off more than 20,000 of its 38,000 employees, has joined with WestJet and other companies from across industries in asking the prime minister and premiers to ease restrictions on international and interprovincial travel.

Air Canada has opted not to reapply for the federal government’s Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program — now extended until Aug. 29 — for most employees.

“We chose to not continue with it,” Ferio Pugliese, Air Canada’s vice-president of government relations, told the health committee Monday.

“There’s still an extensive expense that comes along with payroll taxes, pension and benefit costs,” which are not covered by the subsidy, he said. The continuous cash drain was adding further strain to a company that lost more than $1 billion last quarter and continues to bleed about $20 million per day.

The program covers 75 per cent of a worker’s normal hourly wages or up to $847 per week. For airlines, however, the vast majority of those workers have stayed at home, as operations remain at a virtual standstill.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Feds plan to run open competitions for some COVID-19 medical supplies: Anand
Next story
Blair says feds will make First Nations policing an essential service

Just Posted

45 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Tuesday, 532 active cases

Still one active case in Red Deer

Town of Sylvan Lake launches skate park ambassador pilot program

The skate park ambassador will be on-site Tuesday through Saturday to engage users and relationships

Sylvan Lake’s Flipside Centre rolls out modified summer camps

The day camps, beginning July 6, will feature a weekly half-day program for groups of eight

New pop-up patio overlooks the water of Sylvan Lake

Sun of a Beach, a seasonal pop-up patio, opened its doors for the summer on June 19

COVID-19: Alberta confirms 32 virus cases and one death Monday

Central zone remains at three active cases

QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

In recognition of Father’s Day, take this quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Tory MP fires student after allegation of theft from O’Toole campaign

Tory MP fires student after allegation of theft from O’Toole campaign

Alberta government quietly halts closure of 17 provincial parks due to COVID-19

Alberta government quietly halts closure of 17 provincial parks due to COVID-19

Alberta Opposition NDP label referendum bill a covert Jason Kenney power grab

Alberta Opposition NDP label referendum bill a covert Jason Kenney power grab

Leafs’ Spezza remains optimistic NHL season will resume this summer

Leafs’ Spezza remains optimistic NHL season will resume this summer

Champ becomes 2nd PGA Tour player to test positive for virus

Champ becomes 2nd PGA Tour player to test positive for virus

Paul Casey tuned in for more than golf in PGA Tour’s return

Paul Casey tuned in for more than golf in PGA Tour’s return

Canada captain Christine Sinclair one of 14 Canadians at NWSL Challenge Cup

Canada captain Christine Sinclair one of 14 Canadians at NWSL Challenge Cup

No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Black driver

No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Black driver

Most Read