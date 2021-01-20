WestJet Boeing 737 Max aircraft are shown at the airline’s facilities in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, May 7, 2019..WestJet says that tomorrow it will operate the first commercial flight of the Boeing 737 MAX since the aircraft was cleared to fly again in Canadian airspace. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

WestJet Boeing 737 Max aircraft are shown at the airline’s facilities in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, May 7, 2019..WestJet says that tomorrow it will operate the first commercial flight of the Boeing 737 MAX since the aircraft was cleared to fly again in Canadian airspace. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

WestJet’s 737 Max to be first to return to Canadian skies after global grounding

Max pilots will be required to undergo additional training in flight simulators

WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it will operate the first commercial flight of the Boeing 737 Max in Canada since the aircraft was cleared to fly again in Canadian airspace.

The flight will take off from Calgary on Thursday and land in Vancouver, where company executives will hold a press event, WestJet said in a news release Wednesday.

Starting Jan. 22, WestJet plans to fly the Max three times weekly between Calgary and Toronto.

The Boeing 737 Max was grounded in Canada in March 2019 following two deadly crashes that investigators said was caused by a faulty sensor system.

Transport Canada lifted its grounding order for the Max on Jan. 20 after approving a number of changes to the airplane’s design, including allowing pilots to disable an alarm system found to be central to the crashes.

Max pilots will also be required to undergo additional training in flight simulators before they can operate the plane in Canadian airspace.

Air Canada, which has 24 Max aircraft in its fleet, has said it intends to start flying the plane as of Feb. 1.

U.S. airlines began operating the Max in December, with some carriers implementing new policies to notify passengers if they are scheduled to fly on the aircraft.

WestJet said earlier this month that it intends to offer flexibility to its change and cancellation policies for customers who are uncomfortable flying on the Max.

WestJet also released a marketing video outlining the changes to the Max in an effort to ease passengers’ concerns about travelling on the plane.

The European Union is expected to clear the Max to fly next week, while China has said it still has no timeline for approving the aircraft.

READ MORE: Ottawa OKs return of Boeing Max aircraft to Canadian skies

Jon Victor, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BoeingBoeing MaxWestJet

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sighs of relief accompany a sense of unease as Biden takes oath, Trump departs D.C.
Next story
Residents of Old Fort, B.C., suing province, others over slow-moving slide

Just Posted

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said the Canadian government should consider sanctions on the U.S. if they refuse to reconsider the decision to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Keystone XL officially cancelled, Kenney vows to fight on

U.S. President Joe Biden cancelled the presidential permit for the pipeline on first day of office

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said province’s test positivity rate for COVID-19 is steadily declining. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
669 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta, 21 additional deaths

COVID-19 test positivity rate down to 4.5 per cent

Kyla Gibson with her boyfriend Gavin Hardy. (Photo used with permission)
Sylvan Lake couple lose ‘fur babies’ to house fire

‘They were our world and nothing will ever replace them,’ Kyla Gibson said of her three pets

File Photo
Sylvan Lake challenging locals to Lap the Lake

Locals are challenged to walk 37 km in 30 days to “lap the lake” for charity

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported an additional 456 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Five new COVID-19 deaths in Central zone, two in Red Deer

Province reports 456 new cases of COVID-19

(Thesendboys/Instagram)
Video of man doing backflip off Vancouver bridge draws police condemnation

Group says in Instagram story that they ‘don’t do it for the clout’

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Canadian malls, conference centres, hotels offer up space for COVID vaccination centres

Commercial real estate association REALPAC said that a similar initiative was seeing success in the U.K.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are sworn into office on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States

About 25,000 National Guard members have been dispatched to Washington

A memorial for the fatal bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team at the intersection of Highways 35 and 335 near Tisdale, Tuesday, October 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
‘End of the road:’ Truck driver in Humboldt Broncos crash awaits deportation decision

Sidhu was sentenced almost two years ago to eight years after pleading guilty to dangerous driving

In this March 28, 2017, file photo, a dump truck hauls coal at Contura Energy’s Eagle Butte Mine near Gillette, Wyo. Public opposition to the Alberta government’s plans to expand coal mining in the Rocky Mountains appears to be growing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mead Gruver, File
Alberta cancels coal leases, pauses future sales, as opposition increases

New Democrat environment critic Marlin Schmidt welcomed the suspension

File photo
Wetaskiwin Crime Reduction Unit recovers valuable stolen property

Property valued at over $50,000 recovered by Wetaskiwin Crime Reduction Unit.

In this March 28, 2017, file photo, a dump truck hauls coal at Contura Energy’s Eagle Butte Mine near Gillette, Wyo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mead Gruver, File)
First Nations seek to intervene in court challenge of coal policy removal

Bearspaw, Ermineskin and Whitefish First Nations are among those looking to intervene

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau vows to keep up the fight to sway U.S. on merits of Keystone XL pipeline

Canada’s pitch to the Biden team has framed Keystone XL as a more environmentally friendly project than original

Most Read