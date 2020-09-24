Wetaskiwin/ Camrose RCMP conduct a joint forces initiative with Camrose Police Service

The multifaceted joint forces initiative with on Sept. 23, 2020 proved very successful.

The objective of this initiative was to conduct proactive enforcement, warrant apprehension, offender management, and interagency cooperation with an emphasis on community engagement.

Partner agencies that were part of the Sept. 23 initiative included:

• Wetaskiwin Integrated Traffic Unit;

• Community Peace Officers from the City of Wetaskiwin and Camrose, the County of Wetaskiwin and Camrose, as well as the Town of Millet;

• Wetaskiwin District and Camrose District Fish and Wildlife;

• Canadian Pacific Railway Police;

• Alberta Gaming, Liquor, and Cannabis Commission;

• RCMP Air Services;

• And RCMP Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit.

Boat patrols were conducted on Pigeon Lake and bike patrols were conducted in numerous communities in the area.

Checkstops were also conducted in Millet, Wetaskiwin, and Camrose County.

The results of the successful operation included:

• 19 Warrant apprehensions;

• 17 Criminal Code investigations;

• 85 Provincial tickets;

• 88 Offender address checks;

• Over 170 Mandatory alcohol screening demands;

• 8 Seized Walleye;

• 2 Vessel/boat checks;

• And 6 Prolific offender checks.

Wetaskiwin/ Camrose RCMP and Camrose Police Service said that they had many positive interactions with the community during the initiative and thank all the partner agencies that assisted in making the event a success.



