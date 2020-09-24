file photo

Wetaskiwin/ Camrose RCMP conduct a joint forces initiative with Camrose Police Service

The multifaceted joint forces initiative with on Sept. 23, 2020 proved very successful.

The objective of this initiative was to conduct proactive enforcement, warrant apprehension, offender management, and interagency cooperation with an emphasis on community engagement.

Partner agencies that were part of the Sept. 23 initiative included:

• Wetaskiwin Integrated Traffic Unit;

• Community Peace Officers from the City of Wetaskiwin and Camrose, the County of Wetaskiwin and Camrose, as well as the Town of Millet;

• Wetaskiwin District and Camrose District Fish and Wildlife;

• Canadian Pacific Railway Police;

• Alberta Gaming, Liquor, and Cannabis Commission;

• RCMP Air Services;

• And RCMP Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit.

Boat patrols were conducted on Pigeon Lake and bike patrols were conducted in numerous communities in the area.

Checkstops were also conducted in Millet, Wetaskiwin, and Camrose County.

The results of the successful operation included:

• 19 Warrant apprehensions;

• 17 Criminal Code investigations;

• 85 Provincial tickets;

• 88 Offender address checks;

• Over 170 Mandatory alcohol screening demands;

• 8 Seized Walleye;

• 2 Vessel/boat checks;

• And 6 Prolific offender checks.

Wetaskiwin/ Camrose RCMP and Camrose Police Service said that they had many positive interactions with the community during the initiative and thank all the partner agencies that assisted in making the event a success.


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Central zone down to 19 active COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Just Posted

Central zone down to 19 active COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Provincially, 158 new COVID-19 cases were identified

Alberta politicians reject throne speech

Premier Kenney disapointed with lack of support for Alberta energy

Central zone has 20 active cases of COVID-19

Province identified 143 new cases across Alberta on Wednesday

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library going waste free with new program

The Zero Waste DIY program begins on Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. on Zoom

COVID-19: Active cases in central zone up Tuesday

Central zone active cases remains lowest of all zones

Liberals vow wage-subsidy extension to 2021, revamp of EI system in throne speech

Canadian labour market was hammered by pandemic, when lockdowns in the spring led to a loss of 3 million jobs

Wetaskiwin/ Camrose RCMP conduct a joint forces initiative with Camrose Police Service

The multifaceted joint forces initiative with on Sept. 23, 2020 proved very successful.

‘We started farming in 1954’: A look at multi-generation farm wives in Alberta

The MacDermid family

‘Won’t be gathering for Thanksgiving:’ Trudeau says COVID-19 2nd wave underway

In all, COVID-19 has killed about 9,250 people in Canada

Searchers find bodies in Jasper National Park, remains believed to be missing couple

RCMP along with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

Liberal effort to reset policy agenda panned by rivals as too much talk, not action

Trudeau said it’s ‘all too likely’ families won’t be able to gather for Thanksgiving next month

Grand jury indicts police officer in Breonna Taylor death

Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment

Missionary plane dedicated at Ponoka, Lacombe airports

MiracleAir flies humanitarian missions to Nicaragua

Most Read