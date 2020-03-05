(BLACK PRESS file image)

Wetaskiwin/Camrose RCMP seize illegal drugs, firearms, ammunition and other stolen property

RCMP Detachment execute search warrant on a residence in Hay Lakes, Alberta

On February 29, 2020, members of the Wetaskiwin RCMP Cri me Reduction Unit with the assistance of Camrose RCMP Detachment executed a search warrant on a residence in Hay Lakes, Alberta and arrested one male without incident.

As a result of the search warrant, Wetaskiwin RCMP recovered stolen property including several vehicles, licence plates, various tools, forged documents, several stolen firearms, ammunition and 17 grams of a substance suspected to be Methamphetamine and 3 grams of Heroin.

Wetaskiwin RCMP continue to investigate and more charges are pending.

Jason Peter Emter (45) of Hay Lakes is charged with the following:

  • Possession of stolen property under $5000 (x11)
  • Possession of stolen property over $5000 (x5)
  • Possession of break in tools
  • Careless use of a firearm
  • Fail to comply with conditions of release (x3)
  • Possession of a public seal
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of firearm/weapon/ammunition in a motor vehicle (x3)
  • Possession of a firearm/ammunition in contravention of an order (x8)

Jason Emter was brought before a Justice of the Peace and released to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on March 11, 2020.

If anyone has information regarding this suspect, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

-Submitted by the Wetaskiwin RCMP

