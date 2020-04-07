Government of Alberta COVID-19 aggregate data map April 7, 2020. The City of Wetaskiwin has seven confirmed cases. (Photo/file-https://covid19stats.alberta.ca/)

Wetaskiwin County COVID-19 confirmed cases remain within the City of Wetaskiwin

The City of Wetaskiwin has three active cases and four recovered.

The Government of Alberta has updated their COVID-19 cases aggregate data map, and has separated the City of Wetaskiwin from Wetaskiwin County.

Previously the City was not identified separately on the map and showed a total of eight confirmed cases in Wetaskiwin County.

The new update shows that the County of Wetaskiwin has zero cases, active or recovered, while the City of Wetaskiwin has had a total of seven cases. Three of these cases are still active and four have recovered. It is uncertain where the missing case is located, as the previous data has stated the entire County had eight confirmed cases, and the new data is only providing information for seven.

Similarly, Camrose County and the City of Camrose have also been separated on the aggregate data map. The City of Camrose has one confirmed death from COVID-19.

For more information and to view the Government of Alberta COVID-19 aggregate data map you can visit https://covid19stats.alberta.ca/


