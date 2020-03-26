Wetaskiwin County has four confirmed COVID-19 cases

These growing numbers in the County add to the 61 new cases in Alberta.

Wetaskiwin County now has four confirmed cases of COVID-19 according to the Government of Alberta’s aggregate data map.

These growing numbers in the County add to the 61 new cases in Alberta reported on Mar. 24, bringing Alberta’s total confirmed cases to 419.

Since yesterday’s update, we’ve confirmed 61 new cases of COVID-19 and suspect up to 33 to be community transmission, 5 more than yesterday. 20 individuals are hospitalized, of whom 8 are admitted in the ICU. (2/12) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) March 25, 2020

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw urges people to take the proper precautions and now Albertans can face fines for not complying with virus prevention protocols.

