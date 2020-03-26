Wetaskiwin County has four confirmed COVID-19 cases

These growing numbers in the County add to the 61 new cases in Alberta.

Wetaskiwin County now has four confirmed cases of COVID-19 according to the Government of Alberta’s aggregate data map.

These growing numbers in the County add to the 61 new cases in Alberta reported on Mar. 24, bringing Alberta’s total confirmed cases to 419.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw urges people to take the proper precautions and now Albertans can face fines for not complying with virus prevention protocols.

READ MORE: New penalties for Albertans who don't comply with virus prevention protocols as 61 new cases reported

Coronavirus

