Wetaskiwin Crime Reduction Unit recovers valuable stolen property

Property valued at over $50,000 recovered by Wetaskiwin Crime Reduction Unit.

An alert public tip led Wetaskiwin RCMP Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) to launch an investigation into a residential property believed to be housing stolen property.

On Jan. 16, 2021 the Wetaskiwin CRU with assistance from Camrose RCMP and RCMP Auto Theft Unit conducted a search warrant at a residence on Highway 833 in Camrose County to recover stolen property.

As a result of the investigation a solar light tower valued at over $50,000 that was stolen from the Coronation area in 2019 was recovered.

David Reimer, 31, of Leduc County was arrested and charged with one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and one count of trafficking property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Reimer is scheduled to appear in Camrose Provincial Court on March 3, 2021.



shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca

