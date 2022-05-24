Wetaskiwin family financial business celebrates 40 years serving the community

Maude Financial has been operating for 40 years in Wetaskiwin

Maude Financial team of advisors and employees in front of Maude Financial Inc., in Wetaskiwin, Alta. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer)

Forty years ago when John Maude launched his financial firm, he had no idea how tough the first 10 years of running the Wetaskiwin-based business would be.

But today, Maude Financial Inc. is celebrating a special milestone: 40 years of business in the central Alberta area.

Maude told the Pipestone Flyer that it took a lot of hard work and years before the financial firm was able to find success and turn a profit – but perseverance and networking helped shape what today is clientele gained by referrals.

“I think it comes from simply treating people well.”

Maude attributes a lot of the company’s continuing success to his team of financial advisors and administrative assistants; two of which are Maude’s daughters.

“It’s a privilege to work with them.”

Having the business succeed has allowed him and his family to accomplish many things through the years, not just for the community but for the environment, as well.

Maude and his wife, Susan Quinn, have also taken a role in promoting and aiding environmental sustainability initiatives in Wetaskiwin and surrounding communities with their namesake charitable foundation.

To recognize the company’s 40th anniversary, as well as Maude’s contributions to solar power projects and other environmental sustainability initiatives, the City of Wetaskiwin awarded him the Citizen of the Month award for April 2022.



