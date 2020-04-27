Wetaskiwin family receives Century Farm and Ranch Award

The Strohscheins have owned and operated their family farm for 100 years.

Robert Strohschein’s parents Aubry and Marion Strohschein lived and farmed the Strohschein farm between 1965 and 2005. Photo submitted by Michelle Strohschein.

The Strohschein family is celebrating a milestone this year. Exactly 100 years ago Robert Strohschein’s grandfather homesteaded their family farm in 1920.

This year the Strohschein family is receiving the Century Farm and Ranch Award from the Government of Alberta. This award goes to family farms and ranches that have been owned and operated in the family for over 100 years. Their award presentation ceremony had to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the Strohschein’s aren’t letting this affect them as they prepare for seeding.

Robert Strohschein says that they are very active preparing for their busiest time of the season, “seeding is coming,” he says.

However, they are also “being very deliberate about how we’re leaving the farm,” says Strohschein, as well as practicing social distancing while working on the farm to work safely during COVID-19.

Some of what the Strohscheins farm includes malt barely, spring wheat, canola and peas. They also farm bison.

In regards to farming, Strohschein says, “it’s a business and a way of life.” He believes that the vast majority of farmers see it this way as well, an intertwined dynamic of work and what you were meant to do.

Strohschein attributes his family’s success on the farm for 100 years to their ability to persevere. “My family has a legacy of innovation and persistence,” he says.



shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca

