Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer

Wetaskiwin high school and city hall placed on lockdown after reports of armed person

RCMP have cleared the area but remain on scene as an abundance of caution

Wetaskiwin City Hall and Wetaskiwin Composite High School were briefly put in a lockdown the morning of Jan. 18, 2022 after receiving reports of an armed person in the immediate area.

Wetaskiwin RCMP quickly responded and deemed the area safe.

“We flooded the area, sent members to the school,” said Sgt. Dean Grunog.

RCMP members continued to monitor and remain in the area for the remainder of the day.

Grunog said that RCMP were unable to locate the armed individual reported and upon further investigation were also unable to locate or contact the complainant that sent in the report.

RCMP suspect that it may have been a false call, whether it was a prank or not has not yet been determined.

“The members are actually investigating it as a potential public mischief,” said Grunog.

Wetaskiwin City Hall is currently re-open again to the public.


